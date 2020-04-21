Facebook Prohibits Quarantine Protest Messages In Lockout States

Facebook is hostile to anti-quarantine protesters.

The social media company has suppressed events organized by protesters in states such as Nebraska, California and New Jersey, where thousands of protesters – masked and unmasked – have gathered in hopes of opening the country in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unless the government bans the event during this period, we allow it to be held on Facebook,” a company spokesperson told The Post. “For the same reason, events that defy government guidelines on social distancing are not allowed on Facebook.”

The events have been suppressed in states where the protests violate residence orders. Protests Rage Across the Country Against State Site Shelter Warnings, And Many Say There Are Enough Tests Available To Reopen Businesses – health officials warn we haven’t arrived yet.

Over the weekend, rallies were held in cities like Denver, Colorado, where protesters came face to face with health professionals in a battle over social estrangement. Across California, organizers carried signs saying “Open Cali Now” and “Saltwater is Safe” referring to beach closures in the state.

“Our freedom has been taken away from us, people are locked up in their homes”, Nicole Brown told the Orange County Register at a protest in Huntington Beach, California.

In Texas, where more than 18,200 COVID-19 cases and at least 453 deaths, protesters marched through the capital in Austin, chanting, “Let us work!” at a rally organized by Owen Shroyer, host of Infowars.

Health officials are warning activists that coming together in large groups could have serious consequences. Already, Kentucky experienced its highest peak in a single day in coronavirus cases after protests broke out in the state to lift blockages.

Others have taken place in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Utah and Washington in recent days.

Many events are organized on Facebook. The company said it has made the decision to ban these events in states where governments have issued home stay orders.

A NBC New / Wall Street Journal survey found that the protesters were a vocal minority: 32% of those surveyed said they feared the restrictions would last too long.