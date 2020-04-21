ESPN corrects errors in a documentary in Jordan

The first two episodes of “The Last Dance” were almost universally successful, but the documentary is not without its flaws.

Shortly after the film’s initial screening on Sunday evening of the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s, ESPN production had already had to make changes, following the revelation of factual errors and misleading information.

In a graph showing the rankings for the 1985-1986 season, the Wizards are listed as the sixth team in the Eastern Conference. However, Washington was still known as the Bullets, only changing its name in 1997.

ESPN told NBC Sports Washington it was a mistake” which would be fixed in the retransmissions.

The most problematic issue arises in Jordan’s new injury-ridden second season account when the reigning recruit of the year was restrained from minutes after returning from a late season. broken foot. In the film, it is suggested that Jordan was limited to playing 14 minutes per game, until the start of the playoffs. However, Jordan only played 14 minutes shorter in his first two games due to an injury. In his seventh return game, he played 22 minutes. In his 11th game, he had up to 31 minutes. In the penultimate regular season game, Jordan recorded 37 minutes.

In the scene where the Bulls fight for a playoff spot in 1986, a story is told about how Chicago had to win a game against the Pacers to secure a playoff spot, culminating with Jordan stuck on the bench for final possession due to the minute restriction and teammate John Paxson saving the season with a match winner. However, after the win – in which Jordan played 28 minutes – the Bulls still had to win three of their next four games before beating the Cavaliers for the No. 8 seed.

The Bulls ended up losing in the first round to the Celtics, who, according to the film, starred four members of the Hall of Fame. However, the eventual champions actually had five players who would be entered: Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, Robert Parish, Bill Walton and Dennis Johnson.