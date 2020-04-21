Derek Jeter forfeits salary in Marlins’ coronavirus battle

Derek Jeter gives up his salary as CEO of the Miami Marlins indefinitely while the team takes care of the financial fallout from the coronavirus, a source confirmed.

Jeter, who was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in January, earns a $ 5 million salary from the Marlins. The retired shortstop became co-owner of the Marlins in 2017. The team informed its employees on baseball operations on Monday that they would receive their current pay rate until the end of next month – and that the members of the organization’s management team also cut their salaries. .

This comes a day after reports surfaced – including Joel Sherman of The Post – that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred planned to suspend uniform employee contracts (UEC), which would allow teams to ‘hire employees or cut wages.

Some teams, including the Atlanta Braves, the San Francisco Giants and the Philadelphia Phillies, have already informed non-player employees covered by the UEC that they will be paid until May.

However, other organizations may not follow suit.

The famous cash-strapped Marlins could be among them, but Jeter’s move on Monday is probably worth it.

Jeter, 45, has earned more than $ 265 million in 20 years of career with the Yankees. He is expected to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown in July, but the ceremony is very uncertain, given the COVID-19 crisis that forced the cancellation or postponement of public rallies.

He also participated in the “All In Challenge” to raise funds for food for people in need during the pandemic. He donated his 2014 All-Star jersey at auction. The auction was $ 27,000 on Monday.

“Look, there are a lot of people struggling to put food on the table,” said Jeter of the donation. “Whether it’s children, the elderly, or our frontline heroes, we must all come together to help as much as possible.”