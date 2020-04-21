Coronavirus worsens struggles in Spanish animal sanctuaries

At the El Refugio del Burrito animal shelter in Malaga, Spain, the phone continued to ring.

Many people who have adopted burros, horses, or other animals have become sick or died from the coronavirus. Relatives, friends or the sick themselves often called to try to get the four acre sanctuary to take the animals, but he was already looking after 255 animals and could no longer provide food and security.

“There are days when I’m afraid to even answer the phone,” said Rosa Chaparro, spokesperson for El Refugio del Burrito. “We cannot afford more, but neither can we leave them abandoned.”

The circumstances for many animals and their carers are among the many grim situations found in Spain, one of most affected nations by people suffering from COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, with 200,210 confirmed cases and 20,852 deaths on Monday.

In other countries too, the coronavirus has made rescuing and protecting animals more difficult, expensive and stressful, among other challenges, officials said.

Alan Knight, managing director of the UK-based International Animal Rescue, said essential supplies such as food and masks are difficult to find and often extremely expensive, affecting daily operations.

Due to many factors, including the fact that the definition of what constitutes a sanctuary varies widely, keeping track of all animal sanctuaries and rescues is virtually impossible, officials said.

International animal rescue sanctuaries are accredited by the World Federation of Animal Sanctuaries, and there are approximately 150 federally accredited sanctuaries worldwide. The accreditation recognizes high quality care and facilities for the animals in the sanctuaries as well as high marks for the people who care for them.

“Unfortunately, thousands more facilities keeping thousands of other animals – perhaps even millions – do not meet such high standards and, unfortunately, animal welfare is compromised,” said Valerie Taylor, Executive Director of the Arizona-based Global Federation of Animal. Sanctuaries. “I am sure there are thousands of so-called sanctuaries all over the world, offering different levels of care, from shocking to excellent.”

There are more than two dozen sanctuaries in Spain, often caring for farm animals such as cows, bulls, horses, goats, sheep, chickens and pigs. Unlike other animal rescue groups, such as kennels, which often offer temporary protection and slaughter animals when not adopted, animal shelters offer rescue, care and shelter until permanent homes are found for the animals or they die from natural causes.

The sanctuaries depend on donations and other private aid. Under normal circumstances, without the restrictions on coronaviruses ordered by the Spanish government, many of them receive thousands of visitors each year who leave at least small donations.

The administrators of El Refugio del Burrito said that an example of what they were facing involved three donkeys – Canelo, Margarita and Luna – who had been saved from poor farm conditions and eventually adopted by a family who had taken good care. However, the primary caregiver fell ill this year due to COVID-19 and died. His wife decided to leave Spain and called the sanctuary, which takes care of the donkeys.

In recent weeks, representatives from El Refugio have visited many houses or farms to collect animals because their owners could no longer care for them.

In addition to the abandonment of animals because their owners died or became ill, there is a lack of staff and volunteers, a lack of funds to buy food and a state of confinement due to the coronavirus which complicates the mobility of veterinarians and animal support services.

Essential supplies such as food and masks are difficult to find or extremely expensive, affecting daily operations in animal shelters in Spain. (Claudia Núñez / Los Angeles Times)

The vegan sanctuary near Madrid accommodates 300 animals and has only two permanent employees. The COVID-19 pandemic prevented thirty volunteers from helping the work of the sanctuary. (Laura Luengo / Vegan Sanctuary)

Located approximately 45 miles from central Madrid, the Vegan Sanctuary cares for approximately 300 farm animals, most of which have been abandoned because they were sick, injured, amputated, or were so old that their care was poor. more affordable.

The sanctuary, which has two staff members, depended on nearly 30 volunteers who worked in the shelter. From now on, only the two staff members remain on duty because the volunteers cannot go to the sanctuary within the framework of the state of emergency of the country.

“We can’t risk getting infected,” said Laura Luengo, co-founder of Vegan Sanctuary.

Alma, a 26-year-old mule, was abused for years before arriving at the sanctuary months ago, said Luengo. The mule was emaciated and its hooves were deformed by proliferation.

“Without us, without volunteers, without permanent veterinarians, who would take care of these animals?” Said Luengo.

Until mid-March, when the coronavirus alarm started in Spain, groups of volunteers from around the world were welcomed at El Paraíso del Burro, where they took care of 30 donkeys and mules. Things have changed dramatically since then.

“Everything was canceled, no one was able to travel and almost half of the people we had to return to their country,” said Marleen Verhoef, founder of the organization in Parres, a community in the north of Spain.

Currently, of the normal group of 20 sanctuary volunteers, only five have been able to continue helping during the pandemic.

Until mid-March, when the coronavirus alarm started in Spain, groups of volunteers from all over the world were welcomed at El Paraíso del Burro in Parres, where they took care of 30 donkeys and mules . (Claudia Núñez / Los Angeles Times)

With the country’s containment measures in place, veterinarians are only allowed to assist in cases of extreme emergency, and workers must have documents attesting that they are part of the staff and have reasons to go to shelters, many of which are located in remote areas.

Animal shelters do not receive any government subsidy and their funding depends only on donations and help from individuals. Many were open to the public and received thousands of visitors each year. Now no one knows when they can reopen.

When the government imposed a state of emergency, Luengo launched an emergency aid campaign to buy hay and animal feed. She never thought the confinement would last that long, and now the food is dwindling.

“We were not prepared for something like this,” she said.