Coronavirus: TV creators use technology to keep your shows moving

Hollywood is an alternative industry. I can’t shoot a woman tied to the railroad tracks, a guy who climbs Mt. Rushmore, a child who plays Quidditch? Then build a set, paint a backdrop, use green screen technology. Is the actor too old, too young, too bald – or pregnant? Meet the makeup, hairstyling and costume departments.

So it’s no surprise that even before COVID-19 officially closed film and television productions (Friday March 13, not that anyone in Hollywood is superstitious), the industry was scrambling to figure out how to keep working together but separately, to ensure that production can resume as soon as safety concerns allow.

Especially on television: all frustration about the wild glut of content turned into gratitude for the list as orders for home shelters proliferated and grew; and while production has stopped, creation has not been. Studio equipment was sent to people’s homes, the security protocols were relaxed, the computer systems were backed up and everyone, of course, downloaded Zoom. (Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, owner of The Times, is an investor in the video conferencing company.)

Alena Smith was lucky. The showrunner and her team were in the final stages of postproduction on season 2 of the Apple TV + hit “Dickinson”.

“All of our editing was done and we had locked the image,” she said. “We still had to do the color correction, part of the visual effects, the score and the final sound mix.”

Three weeks after stopping, only the sound mix remained. The postproduction house Smith uses has been closed, she said, “but one of the guys who works there has a scene in his Connecticut house. He generally doesn’t work on the series but he is now. “

Smith and his family also took refuge in Connecticut, at his parents’ place, where, at the time of this interview, Apple was sending a high-power soundbar and a Blu-ray. What would normally take two or three days in a studio will take two or three weeks – “it may take three days just to do all the uploading and downloading” – but it will be done.

“It’s ironic that we’re doing a show about Emily Dickinson and her need for human connection while [we’re] take shelter at home, ”she said. “It is good to know that we can do more things remotely than we thought, but I don’t think anyone would choose to do it that way.”

“Home Before Dark,” another Apple TV + show, had a very different schedule experience. Dana Fox’s drama about a dogged girl reporter (based on real life reporter Hilde Lysiak and played by “The Florida Project’s” Brooklynn Prince) who shakes a small town, created during the corona crisis and filmed the fourth episode of her second season when it closed.

“This is actually the perfect time to start a show,” said Fox, “because everyone is watching TV. And as long as the Internet keeps going, we’re just zooming in.”

Fox had an online celebration a few hours before the release of the first episode with the cast and a team, including executive producer Jon M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”), who directed two episodes. Then, to Fox’s surprise, her family organized an online first, with a red carpet of construction paper so that she could go home.

“We couldn’t have everyone but there were around 60 people [online]”Said Chu, who has been busy developing projects while reassuring the world that his film version of “In the Heights” will be seen on the big screen as soon as the big screens are available again. There were no plans to direct episodes in the second season of “Home Before Dark” due to labor disputes.

“Now who knows? If one of the other directors has to step down, I could, ”he said.

It could be a silver lining in a particularly precarious situation. Beyond the finishing of the scripts for season 2 and the plot to ask Apple to give the green light to season 3 so that it can also work on it, there is not much production work that Fox can do. And when your main lady, and many of his support players, are aged to a single digit (Prince is 9 years old), continuity of appearance can be a problem even with no discrepancy of unknown duration.

“We had to do a few more sessions after the end of season 1,” said Fox, “and when I saw them, I thought, ‘Oh my God, she has grown so much. “I’m just praying I don’t have a huge growth spurt.”

For Katie Wech (“Rizzoli & Isles”, “Jane the Virgin”), the stop was made in stages. In February, she was in Vancouver, Canada, preparing for the CBS medical drama pilot “Good Sam”. It quickly became apparent that the actual hospital locations were not going to be available and that other locations were also balking or closing.

“Our hero [main] the location was at a university and when it closed we had to call an audible, ”she said. “CBS was not saying anything yet, but we then heard that all production was in the process of shutting down. Friday the 13th, she added laughing, with a full moon and Mercury in retrograde. So something was definitely in square. ”

As Wech prepared, the situation was surreal. “My husband used to send me pictures of naked shelves in Gelson, but people from Vancouver were still partying in the hotel lounge, eating peanuts in bowls at the bar.”

She stocked up on Clorox and Purell wipes, still plentiful in Vancouver, and flew to Los Angeles where she takes refuge with her family, which includes three young children.

“Fortunately for me, CBS called and ordered another episode, so I’m working on it,” she said, “I don’t know if they’re trying to store scripts but for me it’s great to have the chance to dig deeper into this show – when I have no one pulling on my pants or demanding that I order pad thai. “

Her children all finish the school year online, but as all parents know, that still leaves a lot of hours in the day. “I have all these Post-its on the wall. My 8 year old saw me watching them and asked them what they were for and I told him they were helping me understand the story. “Hmm,” she said. “Let me take a look.” So this is where we are. “

Producer Jessica Rhoades presented three shows – “Station 11” “Utopia” by Gillian Flynn and “Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story” – in production or in publication and opened a room for writers on a fourth project when it stopped.

“Setting up a writers’ room remotely is doable, but different,” she said. “Many parts work remotely but they are established, they have their tone and their rhythm.”

“Station 11” should already have had an outage, said Rhoades, “so now it will be just a little bit longer.” She was involved in remote postproduction on “Utopia” and “Dirty John” and is surprised to see how it goes.

“Either way, we’ve never had a technology powerful enough to do so much work remotely,” she said, “and now we do it.”

Like Fox and Smith, Rhoades is very concerned about low-level workers who cannot, by the nature of their jobs, work when production is stopped (Fox is part of the “It Takes Our Village” campaign). She also feels for anyone, when the pilot season came to an abrupt end, was shooting their first pilot.

“You are working so hard to get this break,” she said. “We all want to believe that we will be able to do these shows, but no one knows.”

Regardless of the end of the stop, there will be an inevitable drop in new content, as the catch-up interruptions in play or in preproduction will be interrupted. This gap, Rhoades said, will no doubt be filled with an explosion of unscripted performances similar to the one that followed the writers’ strike 12 years ago. (The shortage of scripted content following the strike led, among other things, to the resurrection of Donald Trump as a reality show host; in 2007, low scores had set aside “The Apprentice” but in the rush to content “The celebrity apprentice” was born.)

“Reality shows are very demanding in postproduction,” said Rhett Bachner, who, with his partner Brien Meagher, developed “Shark Tank” and other programs before founding B17 Entertainment, which produces reality content for many platforms, including Quibi, HBO Max and SyFy.

“We already had editors capable of working remotely,” added Meagher, “and we were able to extend our capabilities remotely.”

“There were quite a few projects we set up to begin with that we couldn’t film,” said Bachner, “but we’re putting together everything we shot at the end of last year, and we’re developing means that we can draw from a distance. “

“From an unscripted perspective, this is a great opportunity,” said Meagher. “There will be holes to fill this summer and even this fall.”

Like Bachner and Meagher, Stephen Lambert, a London-based producer who has launched reality shows in the United Kingdom and the United States, including “Wife Swap”, “The Secret Millionaire” and “Undercover Boss”, is more busy than ever. Busier.

“You can continue editing, you can continue casting and you can plan everything. We do a lot of pitching. Everything takes a little longer, and you do a lot of FaceTime with people who don’t shave regularly. “

In some cases, Lambert said, even filming has continued and at least one of his shows, “Gogglebox”, has seen a huge boost linked to the coronavirus.

“Gogglebox”, which is unfortunately not available in the United States, presents a range of groups of families and friends reacting when they watch television – scripted, unscripted programs and news – in their homes . For 15 seasons, he captivated the public, made his participants celebrities and spawned several imitations, including a short-lived American version. Last year, the New Yorker described it as “A chronicle of Brexit fatigue.”

Because the cameras are already installed in the actors’ homes, the program was able to continue throughout the COVID-19 crisis and capture their reaction to it. When actor Izzi Warner broke down despite her fears about a recent episode, fans rallied in support and gratitude, saying that she was speaking for millions of people.

While there has been some concern about the lack of social distancing that the show demands, Channel 4 recently reassured viewers that most of the actors live together and respect the rules of self-isolation. “Gogglebox” will therefore continue, its lively and diverse distribution capturing the constantly evolving zeitgeist – recent episodes have included reactions to “Tiger King” and the hospitalization of Boris Johnson – and recounting this unprecedented moment in history.

Lambert, meanwhile, is trying to find a way to bring “Gogglebox” to the United States, although “The People’s Couch”, an attempt by Bravo in 2016, was canceled after one season. Perhaps the months that the Americans have locked out, warming their hands at the electronic home, will make the next attempt more successful. This would be the ultimate COVID-19 workaround, and a small but sterling silver lining.