Coronavirus outbreak in migrant shelter in Mexico linked to American deportee

A Mexican citizen expelled from the United States is the suspected source of a coronavirus epidemic in a shelter in the city of Nuevo Laredo, Mexican authorities announced on Monday.

At least 14 other migrants from the shelter were infected in what appears to be the first epidemic in Mexico linked to an expulsion from the United States, a scenario long feared by Mexican health officials and migrant advocates.

Other tests were underway to determine if other migrants or shelter staff had been infected, according to the Tamaulipas State Department of Health, which includes Nuevo Laredo and other communities on the other side from the Texas border.

Authorities said the evicted person – whose name, age and gender were not disclosed – arrived at the shelter without knowing that he had been infected. The 15 migrants carrying the virus were placed in isolation.

The Trump administration has continued its policy of aggressively removing migrants and potential asylum seekers despite widespread concerns that the practice is spreading the virus from the United States, which has the most cases in the world.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said Sunday that at least 50 migrants deported from the United States to the Central American nation have tested positive. They represent more than one sixth of the 289 confirmed cases across the country.

Reuters reported on Monday that three migrants recently deported from the United States to Haiti tested positive for the coronavirus while in quarantine in the Caribbean country.

“The Trump administration is essentially spreading a global pandemic to countries and communities less able to cope with an epidemic,” said Ariana Sawyer, researcher at Human Rights Watch.

The U.S. government, which gives migrants basic health tests before removing them but does not test them for coronavirus, has not confirmed the removal of any infected migrants.

Neither immigration and customs enforcement, nor customs and border protection sent requests for comment on the reports from the Mexican and Haitian authorities.

US authorities have defended removal policies as a deterrent to illegal immigration and as a means of containing the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

But the practice has swelled the ranks of migrants bound for the United States stranded in the border towns of Mexico, leaving thousands crammed into shelters, low-cost apartments and difficult camps where social distancing is not possible.

On March 20, US authorities adopted a policy of rapid evictions along the southwest border in response to the pandemic. In less than a month, more than 11,000 people were sent back across the Mexican border under the new guidelines. They include asylum seekers and hundreds of unaccompanied minors, groups enjoying special protection under US law.

These returns are in addition to the hundreds of Mexican nationals expelled every day, suspected of having violated American immigration laws.

US immigration officials expelled nearly 62,000 Mexican citizens between January 1 and April 3, the most recent period for which figures were available, according to the Mexican Interior Ministry.

Many had spent weeks or months in American detention centers where an increasing number of infections had been reported.

On Monday evening, the ICE had confirmed 220 cases of coronavirus among the migrants in its custody, more than double the total since Friday, when the agency told lawmakers that it had tested between 300 and 400 detainees – about 1 % of some 32,000 migrants in its care.

A total of 116 ICE employees were also found to be positive, including 30 working in detention centers.

Mexican authorities have instituted health screenings for the constant flow of deportees arriving in Tijuana, Ciudad Juarez, Matamoros and other cities along the border, taking their temperatures and questioning them about the symptoms they may experience and the length of their detention in the United States.

Most then benefit from bus transport to their region of origin through Mexico.

Mexico’s immigration agency did not respond to inquiries regarding the number of deportees deported from the United States who tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

In the case of the Nuevo Laredo shelter epidemic, Mexican health officials said the suspected carrier was expelled from Houston.

Those infected at the shelter included citizens of Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Cuba and the Central African nation of Cameroon, authorities said.

Health officials also said that a 21-year-old Mexican who had been returned by US authorities from Atlanta to the Mexican border town of Reynosa on April 17 had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

The administration of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wanted to appease the United States, its main trading partner.

Last year, Mexico agreed to tighten controls on its southern border with Guatemala and agreed to receive thousands of Central American asylum seekers destined for the United States and other non-Mexican migrants returned to Mexico by the United States.

McDonnell reported from Mexico City and O’Toole from Washington. Times editor Cindy Carcamo in Los Angeles and special correspondent Cecilia Sánchez in Mexico City contributed to this report.