Coronavirus in college football: Kirk Herbstreit reveals his plan

Kirk Herbstreit, the college football analyst who said almost a month ago that he would be “shocked” to see a football season of any kind because of the coronavirus pandemic, thinks that everything is done to avoid such a scenario. And that includes a college football campaign in the spring.

“They will do everything in their power to arrive at a 2020 season,” said broadcaster ESPN / ABC during a conference call Monday.

Herbstreit, who will be on the NFL coverage on ABC this week, described the shifting of the season in the spring as a “last effort,” the last of many contingency plans that sport “makers” are working on. . This plan would involve a season starting in February or March, with the college football playoffs in June. According to Herbstreit, this “proves how willing the administrators are with the NCAA and conference commissioners and the DAs and presidents to have a college football season.”

On March 27, Herbstreit went to ESPN Radio and said he would be “shocked” if the NFL and college football seasons continued as planned in the fall. During the conference call, he returned to these comments, saying that he was “just thinking out loud at the time.”

“It was the day baseball was supposed to start, opening day, and we remembered how sad it was not to have baseball,” he said. “I was like,” Hey man, this thing is scary. We may not even have football. … I was trying to explain the reality of this pandemic. “

This obviously remains a fluid situation. University campuses nationwide are closed, and it remains uncertain when they will open. In a conference call with Vice President Mike Pence last week, the college football playoff management committee – which is made up of the Power Five and Group of Five conference commissioners and the Notre Dame sporting director Jack Swarbrick – clarified that there will be no games before the students are back on campus.

If college football has to postpone its season to spring, a potential scenario to follow, says Herbstreit, is that the sport may be missed by its best players. The best prospects eligible for the draft would have a difficult choice to make: playing the season, risking injury or training and preparing for the draft? This would create a dilemma for people like Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Justin Fields of Ohio State.

“It makes you wonder what some players at this level would do,” said Herbstreit.