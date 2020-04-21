Coronavirus Could Eliminate $ 12 Billion In TV Advertising Spending

Sports shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic is causing a historic drop in television advertising in the United States: sales could drop by $ 12 billion in the first half.

The projection, published Monday in a new report by digital research firm eMarketer, illustrates the financial pain of American broadcasters, in particular ESPN, CBS, Turner and NBC, who rely on live sports to boost their ratings and their advertising campaigns.

The New York firm said on Monday that television advertising spending in the United States would drop from about 22.3 percent to 29.3 percent – or $ 10 billion to $ 12 billion – in the first half of the year, per report in the first half of 2019. In the first half of 2019, the broadcast and cable networks collected $ 33.9 billion in advertising spending, according to eMarketer. He now estimates that television networks could raise between 24 and 26.3 billion dollars during the first six months of this year.

TV advertisers are also racing to adapt to their new reality. “Television networks will lose billions of advertising revenues due to the cancellation or postponement of March Madness, the NBA, the NHL and other major sports games,” said the eMarketer report.

The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics has canceled more than $ 1.2 billion in advertising commitments to NBCUniversal.

Kantar Media, in a separate report, estimated that the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament and the NBA and NHL playoffs and professional finals could collectively wipe out up to $ 2 billion in spending advertising. MoffettNathanson Research has said separately that scuttling the NBA season due to COVID-19 could cost ESPN, ABC and TNT $ 700 million in advertising spending.

Walt Disney Co., which owns ESPN, has been devastated by the pandemic due to the nature of its portfolio composition. ESPN’s entire game schedule has been cleared, leaving the network to tinker with the main draw. Meanwhile, the cinemas are closed, which reduces the profits of the film studio. Disney’s large theme parks, resorts and cruises have also been closed since mid-March and the company is putting employees on leave.

The pandemic has also disrupted Sinclair Broadcast Group’s plans to launch a new sports network with the Chicago Cubs. The owner of the Maryland TV station, which also owns the tennis channel, hoped to benefit from its takeover last year of Fox Regional Sports networks, including Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket in Los Angeles. But there are no NHL or Major League Baseball games to broadcast.

The drop in ad sales comes against a backdrop of increased television viewing.

“With consumers trapped at home, many are left with more free time and therefore greater interest in watching television,” said Nicole Perrin, senior analyst at eMarketer, in a statement. “But that coincides with millions of newly unemployed or underemployed consumers who will have to keep an eye on their personal finances.”

The television industry expects to return to healthier levels in the second half, thanks to the expected political advertising spending. TV station owners initially thought that political spending would be spread over much of 2020. But campaign spending was also cut short in early March. The presidential candidates withdrew, while securing the Democratic nomination for former Vice President Joe Biden. “The election season itself and the apparent insensitivity of the campaigns during the pandemic” have put political spending “largely on hold,” the report said.

New eMarketer estimates erase an optimistic forecast released by the company on March 6, which forecast a 2% increase in advertising spending for the entire year. The prediction came nine days before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended scrapping gatherings of 50 or more people.