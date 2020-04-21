Cointelegraph co-founder Toni Lane Casserly, aged 29

Toni Lane Casserly – a cryptocurrency entrepreneur known in the industry as “Joan of Arc blockchain” – died last week, his family said. She was 29 years old.

A sought-after public speaker and co-founder of the Cointelegraph cryptocurrency news website, Casserly was known for being a strong advocate of the blockchain technology that powers the bitcoin market.

“Toni saw how technology was a tool to free the human conscience”, Lucian Tarnowski de Civana, a non-profit organization focused on sustainability and technology, wrote in a tribute to Casserly Thursday. “She was a brilliant pioneer in the role that blockchains would provide in returning to the community.”

Casserly’s father Nick Casserly announced his death on April 14 on Facebook last week. He did not reveal the cause but said it has not been doing well since last August. News of his death first appeared on the cryptocurrency blog Coinfomania.

Casserly viewed technologies such as blockchain – the decentralized ledger created to record bitcoin transactions – as tools that could help improve societies and governments. This philosophy manifested itself in Smart Love, a blockchain-powered platform she helped create that allowed LGBT couples to get married, according to Tarnowski.

Casserly has been an advisor to a wide range of companies and organizations, from the Propy real estate platform to the Silicon Valley Institute for the Future think tank, according to his LinkedIn profile. She also launched a bitcoin-funded charity that provided field assistance in Sierra Leone in the midst of the Ebola crisis in Africa, according to her profile.