CNN star Brooke Baldwin’s revealing diary for Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo isn’t the only CNN anchor with a nasty case of COVID-19.

Sunday, Brooke Baldwin, host of “CNN Newsroom” published a “coronavirus journal” detailing his own “relentless, scary and lonely” battle with respiratory illness, which “took two weeks to beat” on his body.

“I said to myself,” Am I showing everyone these pictures of me taken at my worst? “Yes. Yes, I did,” wrote Baldwin on Instagram, announcing the release of his CNN article. “I want you to see the unpainted version … but also that it’s so possible to beat that . Without forgetting, in my darkest moments: I found the truth in clarity and connection. “When I was sick and my body stopped stridently, I stopped doing it and I really started to feel.” “

While fighting the illness, the seasoned reporter showed a wide range of physical symptoms, from “constant muscle aches” to lost smell and taste, which also affected her mental health.

“I got sick and lost my ability to do my job,” said Baldwin’s essay. “I was suddenly cut off from my goal, and even isolated from my own husband, left alone to test the virus. Like so many others. “

The presenter added that the virus “zapped” both her appetite and her energy, making her sleep “10-12 hours at night, waking many morns drenched in sweat through the sheets”. A “golf ball size gland” also developed under his jaw.

Another CNN star, Cuomo, on Prime Time recalls having an equally “bizarre” fight with the virus, which plunged him into a restless, painful and mind-blowing nighttime stupor.

Entitled “How Coronavirus Control Taught Me the Gift of Connection,” Baldwin’s play also reflected on some of the positive effects of her diagnosis – mainly the outpouring of support she received after being tested. positive.

“I realized that sharing my own vulnerability with others online and receiving positive energy and good wishes brings me the gift of connection,” she said. “I quickly discovered how grateful I was to all those people who showed me love. It didn’t take me long to learn to bend over and receive it. In my darkest moments, I would log into Instagram just to be lifted up by love. “

Since making her condition public, Baldwin has kept thousands of concerned Instagram followers informed of her COVID-19 trip and quarantine activities. She noted in her latest Instagram post that she hopes to get back in the air by April 27 after a doctor’s appointment this week.

“So, yes … eff Covid.” But also … thank you? “she concluded her long diary.” I would not wish this virus on anyone, but I hope that my smell and my taste and a certain sense of normality will start to return, that I will also preserve the clarity and the connection that i found out when I was so damn sick. “