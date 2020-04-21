Broadway star Andrea Macasaet hosts “Karaoke and Chill” during lockout

On Broadway, she sang of her head loss. Now in her apartment on the Upper West Side, she is singing her head.

Welcome to “Karaoke and Chill”, Andrea Macasaet’s two-week self-recorded marathon. Born of frustration and boredom, it started as a way to connect with her family.

“Karaoke has always been important in my Filipino home,” she told the Post, “so I thought I would sing some karaoke songs and send them to my mother, a protective little Filipina who wants her baby to come home.” at home.”

“Home” is Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, which Macasaet left to star in “Six”, a captivating program about the many unhappy wives of Henry VIII. It was a success in London, and Macasaet was ready to make its Broadway debut on March 12 – the night when Broadway got dark.

Restless after a week of isolation, she began her quarantine streak in her bedroom: 14 consecutive days of karaoke that she shared with her family and her more than 14,000 followers on Instagram.

“I advertised it as” I do karaoke, you relax, “” says Macasaet (@ andrea.cesyl), who plays a karaoke track on his iPad, broadcasts it via his wireless headset, then records it on his iPhone. Unlike the elaborate costume she wears on stage, she registers herself in sweatpants and a hooded sweatshirt or T-shirt or whatever is comfortable.

And yes, she said, she accepted the requests. In addition to “Don’t Lose Your Head”, her signature song in “Six”, she received several calls to numbers from other shows: “When He Sees Me” from “Waitress” (“I always liked this musical “) and” I prefer to be me “from” Mean Girls “. The latter depicts the presumed feeling of a pandemic: “The world does not stop. He just feels like it is. “

But his playlist was not limited to Broadway.

“A friend of mine typed” Tennessee Whiskey / Chris Stapleton, “” she says. “I knew this song, but I never touched the country, so it took me a few days to learn. I wanted to do it justice. “

For now, 14 videos later, she has decided to relax a bit, her goals achieved.

“It put me in touch with a lot of friends that I haven’t spoken to in a while, and also allowed me to catch up and make new friends,” said Macasaet, who cannot wait for Broadway to reopen.

“I can just imagine how it will feel and what it will look like when it happens, and when” Six “actually has an opening night,” she said. “How will it feel epic?”