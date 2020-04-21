Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz reach agreement to form unity government in Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival announced on Monday that they had reached an agreement to form a unity government, ending months of political stalemate and allowing Netanyahu to stay in power.

The agreement between Netanyahu and Benny Gantz avoids the need for a fourth election in just over a year.

After none of them won a majority in the March 2 elections, Netanyahu and Gantz said they would work to create a coalition government while Israel fought the coronavirus epidemic, but the talks dragged on.

Terms of the pact were not announced immediately, but the Israeli media announced that the government would last for three years and Netanyahu would serve as Prime Minister for the first half and Gantz, a former military officer, would take over in the second. semester.

“I have promised the State of Israel a national emergency government that will work to save the lives and livelihoods of Israeli citizens,” said Netanyahu, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Gantz said he was relieved that a fourth election would not be held on August 4 if no agreement was reached.

“We prevented a fourth election,” said Gantz. “We will protect our democracy and fight the coronavirus.

The deal is a flip-flop for Gantz, a centrist who said he would not form a government with Netanyahu as long as he was charged with corruption.

Netanyahu is expected to be tried next month last month on charges of breach of trust, fraud and accepting bribes. The accusations were a main stumbling block in the talks.

Although no clear winner emerged in last month’s election, Gantz had a slight majority and was fortunate to begin forming a government.

But as the coronavirus epidemic worsened, Gantz accepted Netanyanhu’s offer to form a coalition government and deal with the pandemic.

Israel has 13,654 cases and 173 people have died from coronavirus.

With post wires