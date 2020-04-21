Bartender dies on Royal Caribbean ship hit by coronavirus

A bartender on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship assigned to a suspected coronavirus ship two days after the evacuation of his passengers has died after being admitted to a Florida hospital with serious respiratory problems, according to a report.

Dexter Joyosa, from the Philippines who worked on Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas, died on Saturday in a Broward County hospital, Miami Herald reports.

“It is with great sadness that I inform you now that our colleague, bartender Dexter Joyosa, died in a Broward hospital this afternoon,” the captain of the 1,187-foot vessel told colleagues, according to a recording obtained by the newspaper. “He was close to all of us and he was a fantastic employee.”

Joyosa, who had worked with Caribbean since 2012, arrived on the ship in Miami on March 15 – two days after the cruise industry canceled all new trips and on the same day, the ship disgorged its passengers.

A week earlier, representatives of Royal Caribbean had informed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of a possible COVID-19 infection on board the vessel, according to the federal agency.

After the passengers were evacuated, managers told employees to use some of the ship’s equipment, including its swimming pool and buffet, crew members told the Herald.

Passengers on the ship then received an email on March 26 informing them of possible exposure to the coronavirus on board. Two days later, the crew still on board were informed of their possible exposure before being isolated, reports the Herald.

It is not known if Joyosa died from COVID-19. Messages seeking comments from the Broward County medical examiner and the Florida Department of Health were not immediately returned.

A Royal Caribbean representative, meanwhile, declined to comment when asked for further details on Monday.

“Out of respect for the family and the confidentiality of our employees, we hand you over to the relevant local authorities,” the company representative wrote in an email. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the crew.”

At least 14 crew members of Oasis of the Seas have been diagnosed with a coronavirus and nine have been evacuated to hospitals, reports the Herald.

Joyosa, whose Facebook profile says he started with the company in 2012, is the second Royal Caribbean worker to die in Florida in the past week.

27-year-old Indonesian crew member aboard Symphony of the Seas died on April 12 of COVID-19 – one of three cruise ship workers who died from illness in the South Florida hospitals in recent weeks, the newspaper said.