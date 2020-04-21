Babyface, Teddy Riley finally have a battle on Instagram

It wasn’t the Saturday night jam it was supposed to be.

But despite everything, the long-awaited battle on Instagram between the R&B greats of the 90s, Babyface and Teddy Riley, was a night of epic nostalgia when everything stopped 48 hours later Monday evening.

The IG showdown – with Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Riley rocking their hits at home – was an ordeal on Monday night for 90s R&B fans who bumped into the house rather than bored.

The R&B Thrilla in Manila had to be postponed from Saturday evening – when it ran into the all-star benefit concert “One World: Together at Home” – due to technical difficulties. Babyface, in particular, was not about to get a ratchet, the flowing operator that it is.

But two days later, the home battle was underway, with everyone from Michelle Obama and Missy Elliott to Diddy, Pharrell and Anthony Anderson joining the virtual home party. Although it didn’t go without a hitch – there were still technical difficulties – the two-hour session took place, much to the delight of isolated R&B fans everywhere.

Babyface – the image of soul sophistication, dressed in a brown velvet blazer – and Riley, with a towel wrapped around his neck like a boxing trainer, went to the feet with blow after blow which made you realize how better R&B was in the 90s.

While Babyface and Riley were artists – the former as a solo singer, the latter as a member of R&B Guy – it was their work as producers that has truly stood the test of time.

Riley, the architect of the new 90s jack swing sound, produced hits for Mary. J. Blige, Blackstreet and even Lady Gaga. Meanwhile, Babyface – with and without its producer partner L.A. Reid – has created hits for everyone from Whitney Houston to Madonna.

So who came out victorious in 90s R&B supremacy?

The edge went to Babyface, whose songs are so much more timeless than Riley’s. From “Love Shoulda Took You Home”, the escape hit by Toni Braxton – who participated in the virtual festivities – at the “Rock Steady” of the Whispers and the “Red Light Special” of TLC, his songs were more real songs than productions.

And it was great to hear Karyn White and Tevin Campbell – two protected Babyface who seem to have fallen off the music card – receive their due during this contest.

Riley, meanwhile, was a master of the moment as the new king of swing jack. Songs like the definitive hit of Keith Sweat on NJS “I Want Her” and the classic of Johnny Kemp in 1988 “Just Got Paid” were linked to a specific moment. Think of Wesley Snipes as Nino Brown in “New Jack City”.

But it was cool to also remember that Riley helped give the great Michael Jackson a long-lost street credibility with his album “Dangerous” in 1991. When he drops the beat on “In the Closet”, it is a reminder of the genius of both.