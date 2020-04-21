Australia calls for investigation into coronavirus response in China

Australia joins the United States in calling for an “independent international” investigation into China’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the onset of the epidemic.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne said her concerns about Beijing’s transparency during the crisis were “at a very high level”.

“Coronavirus issues are issues that need to be independently reviewed, and I think it’s important that we do so,” Payne told Australian Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday. “In fact, Australia will absolutely insist on this.”

“My confidence in China is based on the long term. My concern is about transparency and ensuring that we can engage openly, ”said Payne, adding that the World Health Organization should not be investigating.

President Trump called on the Chinese Communist Party not to accurately report its number of coronavirus cases after the virus broke out in Wuhan city in December, which has hampered responses from the United States and others country.

During Saturday’s White House briefing, Trump said there should be consequences if the Chinese Communist Party cheats the world about the pandemic.

“If it was a mistake, a mistake is a mistake,” said Trump. “But if they were knowingly responsible, yes, I mean, then there should be consequences.”

Two Republican members of Congress – Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Representative Dan Crenshaw of Texas – introduced legislation last week that would allow Americans to sue China in federal court for the deaths and economic damage caused by the coronavirus.

Crenshaw said the Americans “must hold the Chinese government accountable for their malicious lies and cover-ups that allowed the coronavirus to spread around the world.”

The president said last week that his administration would suspend payments to WHO while a review was underway to determine whether the United Nations agency had mismanaged or concealed the epidemic.

Since the first case in Wuhan, more than 2.4 million people worldwide have been infected and more than 166,000 have died.

US officials are investigating the possibility that the coronavirus has escaped from a Wuhan laboratory instead of a wet market, Fox News reported.

A spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that Payne’s remarks were “completely without factual basis.”

“China expresses deep concern and resolute opposition to it,” Geng Shuang told reporters during a daily briefing in Beijing, Reuters reported.