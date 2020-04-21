Amtrak relaxes reimbursement rules for coronavirus

Here’s some good news if you have or make Amtrak reservations before May 31: if you decide to cancel your ticket and want a refund, you can get one. The only catch: you have to call.

The number is (800) 872-7245 (USA-RAIL). Refunds cannot be made on Amtrak.com or the Amtrak app.

Amtrak also waives modification fees for reservations before the end of May. Reservations can be changed by phone, Amtrak.com or the app.

The coronavirus hit the passenger rail company hard. Amtrak ridership has dropped by about 95%, said Olivia Irvin, Amtrak media relations, and some services have been cut, including Acela high-speed trains between Boston and Washington. To see which others are affected, see its service reduction page.

the Pacific Surfliner, the popular coastal train, operates on a reduced schedule from San Diego to San Luis Obispo. He offers his new calendar on this page.

Amtrak only sells about half of its seats on each train so that passengers can follow social distancing guidelines, said Irvin.

Home stay orders are in place in California, although some regions have begun to ease restrictions. Residents can leave their home to food, health care or to get to a basic jobsays the governor’s order.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discourage non-essential travel and offer advice to evaluate your trip.

The health organization has also issued a Level 3 warning on cruise ship travel and the State Department said last month that cruise ship passengers were at increased risk of becoming infected with coronavirus.

The CDC suggests to potential cruise passengers report their movements and self-quarantine for 14 days after their return.