American restaurants will lose $ 50 billion in April alone: ​​survey

American restaurants are on track to reach $ 50 billion in April, with losses reaching around $ 240 billion by the end of 2020, as the coronvirus crisis ravages the industry, according to a survey by the National Restaurant Association released Monday.

According to the study, two-thirds of the employees of American restaurants – or 8 million people – were laid off or put on leave.

About four in 10 restaurants are closed, he says.

Unfortunately, at least 60 percent of operators say existing federal relief programs will not help them prevent further layoffs, the survey found.