Amanda Nunes will not fight during the planned restart of the UFC coronavirus

As the UFC prepares to host fights again, it will do so without one of its biggest stars.

Double champion Amanda Nunes told CBS Sports On Monday, she will not defend her wife’s featherweight title against Felicia Spencer at the scheduled promotion event on April 9 – the company’s first since all events were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The location of the event, which was to be UFC 250 in Rio de Janeiro, remains to be determined.

Nunes, also a female bantamweight champion, did not think the time was right under the circumstances.

“I don’t think this is the right time for me to fight right now,” said Nunes. “Let this coronavirus pass a little so that I can at least have a full camp.” Maybe we can see around June, let’s see what’s going to happen. But I don’t fight [May 9]. “

Nunes agent Dan Lambert tell ESPN that she had a small injury that did not fully heal when she started training and that she needs more time. The 31-year-old Brazilian noted that she had been able to train in her home gym for the American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida, while practicing social distancing. But that led her to get away from a full camp, as it is only open to fighters with upcoming fights and limited staff.

“It’s not a lot of people, just me and a few guys who are going to be on the same card as me,” said Nunes. “We all have separate training with just me and my trainer, one by one.”

The UFC postponed UFC 249 after pressure from California Governor Gavin Newsom and senior executives from broadcast partners Disney and ESPN.