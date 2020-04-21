Airline industry recorded 15 coronavirus deaths in 9 days

Either way, the retired New York City firefighters have heard of a job perfect for a second career: a local business, with many travel benefits. One by one, they became flight attendants at JetBlue.

Ralph Gismondi was among the first of the estimated 30 firefighters to join the airline. He retired as fire chief after several decades that included a stint at Ground Zero on 9/11. He started working as a flight attendant for JetBlue in 2003 and saw each trip as a chance to fine-tune his comedy routine on the PA system. During layovers, he played the piano in the hotel lobbies and gathered other flight attendants for city nights, colleagues said.

On April 5, Gismondi became the first JetBlue employee to die from COVID-19.

The captain of the New York City Fire Department, Capt. Ralph Gismondi, left, retired and became a JetBlue flight attendant. (Transport workers union)

In a few days, two more JetBlue coronavirus-related deaths followed: pilot Kevin McAdoo, a veteran of the US Air Force, died on April 7. Then, Jared Lovos, 27, a fitness enthusiast who had been a JetBlue flight attendant and recently transferred to human resources, died on April 10.

JetBlue flight attendant Jared Lovos before his death from COVID-19. (Abnner Pereira)

In the industry, The Times has learned that at least 15 workers have died from COVID-19 from April 5 to 13, according to airlines, unions and interviews with family and friends. However, without centralized tracking, the actual number of deaths in the airline industry is likely to be considerably higher.

An American Airlines flight attendant at Los Angeles International Airport, an aircraft mechanic at a Tulsa, Okla. Airport, A porter at Dallas-Fort Worth and a food service manager at JFK airport from New York are all among the dead. And the human toll of air travel is increasing.

Many pilots and flight attendants see preventable deaths.

The number of passengers is down 95% compared to the same week last year. The airlines have reduced their services considerably. At the same time, they are still offering special offers like $ 35 return tickets from Los Angeles to Chicago. Major airlines are expected to receive $ 25 billion in coronavirus relief from the federal government; rescue requires carriers to maintain basic service levels.

“We are just spreading the disease,” said an American Airlines flight attendant.

Delta e-mailed flight attendants on April 9 telling people with coronavirus to “refrain from warning other crew members” or posting to social media, according to an e-mail obtained by the Times. In a statement, a Delta spokesperson said the email used “incorrect language” and that the airline’s notification process “protects employee confidentiality” and “follows – and in some cases exceeds – CDC. [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] orientation.”

Although policies are not consistent across airlines, industry crew members say they have not been told when they have been exposed to colleagues with coronavirus, or that the notification arrives too late . Until recently, airlines even prohibited flight attendants from wearing masks.

Airlines do not violate any Federal Aviation Administration rules regarding the pandemic. In fact, the FAA does not have one; he recommended – but does not require – that airlines follow the guidelines of the CDC. The pilots ‘and flight attendants’ unions criticized the airlines for not properly informing crew members of the exposure, demanding that the FAA prescribe CDC recommendations.

The FAA did not respond to detailed questions but referred a Times reporter to a letter from FAA administrator Steve Dickson. “We are not a public health agency,” wrote Dickson.

Throughout mid-April, the FAA was tell airlines that crew members may continue to work “as long as they remain asymptomatic”. But symptoms can take 14 days to appear, and the CDC now says that more than 50% of those infected can be asymptomatic.

Assn. of Flight Attendants called for the failure of all pleasure travel, with air travel limited to essential services such as cargo and medical flights.

JetBlue said the airline followed CDC guidelines and granted 14 days paid leave to anyone assigned by a doctor or health official to quarantine, even if a test was not available.

“There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our crew members and our customers,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

JetBlue flight attendant Ralph Gismondi died on April 5 of COVID-19. (Transport workers union)

“This is the part that catches me,” said a JetBlue flight attendant and friend of Gismondi, the former firefighter. “He was saving lives, then he retired and started distributing potato chips and pretzels. And this is what this man is going to die from? “

For 11 hours, flight attendant Jorge Merelles heard the sound of coughing across the plane from Rio de Janeiro to Miami on March 15. One woman in particular was breathless and very pale, with a deep cough like a smoker.

“There were a lot of elderly customers on board who came from the canceled cruise ships. Many of them were sick. None of them wore masks, ”said Merelles.

Merelles and the other flight attendants were not allowed to wear masks at the time.

Merelles returned to Miami and then stole six more legs over the next week, returning to Brazil, Mexico, Los Angeles and St. Louis. On March 23, he started to feel tired. Then came a headache, a slight fever and shortness of breath. The next day, he lost his sense of taste, his fever skyrocketed, and his body ached. That night, unable to get up, he went to the hospital suspecting that he had COVID-19.

“I was thinking of the flight from Rio,” he said.

He spent the next eight days in hospital, treated as an alleged COVID-19 patient while awaiting test results.

On the third day in hospital, Merelles received a FaceTime call from a flight attendant friend, who said that he was in hospital with COVID-19 and that his wife was also in intensive care under a ventilator with the virus. Shortly after, the two men realized that they were in the same hospital, FaceTiming each other from three rooms.

Flight attendant Jorge Merelles was hospitalized with COVID-19.

It was a sobering sign of the spread of the infection among flight attendants.

On April 1, day of discharge from the Merelles hospital, his COVID-19 test returned positive. Merelles said that it was only then that his airline began to inform the crew members with whom he had flown. But the notification only came back 48 hours before the onset of her symptoms.

Overall, airlines do not systematically tell pilots and flight attendants when they have been exposed, according to the pilot and flight attendant unions and interviews with crew members. Or, as Merelles has experienced, airlines are waiting too long.

He said that it was not until April 15, a full month after his flight to Brazil, that his airline called to say that there had been confirmed positive cases on board.

Merelles firmly believes that all aircraft should be stopped, with flights for medical, cargo and mail only.

“If they have crews, have them tested. Check them. Have very strict control over this. It is the only way out, “he said. “I think we continue to spread it from city to city.”

Flight attendant Jorge Merelles was exposed to coronavirus during a flight from Rio de Janeiro to Miami on March 15. He was then hospitalized and tested positive for infection. (Jorge Merelles)

A long line of cars passed Gismondi’s house on Long Island on April 11, some with JetBlue scarves flying from the mirror. One by one, Gismondi’s other flight attendants slowed down to greet his wife and family wearing masks and standing in the aisle.

Nearby, a porter at JFK Airport was in the hospital with only a few days to live.

Leland Jordan, architectural writer, had moved in 2009 from Guyana to New York. Working as a porter was the only job he could get as an immigrant.

From 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m., Jordan routed baggage for international flights in JFK Terminal 4. Without health insurance, the 73-year-old worked as much overtime as he could to pay for his diabetes medication and medical expenses, according to his wife, Juliette.

On March 17, Jordan fell ill at work and had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance. He was then sent home to Far Rockaway, Queens, near the airport. Feeling better, he went back to work.

Jordan and his colleagues spent their shifts in a confined interior space, handling all international bags. Jordan went to his supervisor to tell him that it was not fair that they were not social distancing and that they did not have protective equipment, said his wife.

The contractor fired Jordan and other workers on March 24. About a week later, Jordan started coughing. “He said he was getting a little cold. But we didn’t know it, ”said his wife.

Then he started to have a headache and got worse. She called an ambulance on April 7. “He went down the steps very hard and went to sit on the stretcher. I never thought I would never see him again. “

But Jordan declined rapidly. He died on April 13. One of his colleagues, another JFK porter, also died after being infected with the virus, according to his union, 32BJ SEIU.

Leland Jordan was a porter at JFK Airport. He died of COVID-19. (Juliette Jordan)

“Everyone was concerned about the dangers of COVID,” said Jordan’s wife. “But when you have to work, you have to work. You need money. When it’s the only income you have, you have to work.”