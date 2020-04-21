A fan of old car parts? Afghan girls are engaged in prototyping

KABUL, Afghanistan – Most mornings, Somaya Farooqi and four other teenage girls are piled up in their father’s car and headed to a mechanic’s workshop. They use the roads behind them for the skirts of police checkpoints set up to carry out the closure in the city of Herat, one of the hot spots in the coronavirus pandemic in Afghanistan.

Members of Afghanistan’s award-winning girls ’robotics team say they are on a life-saving mission – to build a respirator from used car parts and help the war-torn country fight the virus.

“If we even save with one person on our device, we are proud,” said Farooqi, 17.

Their practice in the manufacture of cheap ventilators is particularly notable in conservative Afghanistan. Only a generation ago, during the Islamic fundamentalist Taliban regime of the late 1990s, girls were not allowed to go to school. Farooq’s mother was pulled from school to third grade.

After the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan in 2001, the girls returned to schools, but gaining equal rights is still a struggle. Farooqi is fearless. “We’re a new generation,” he said in a phone interview. “We fight and work for the people. Girl and boy, it no longer matters. “

Afghanistan is facing a pandemic almost empty-handed. It has only 400 fans in a population of over 36.6 million. So far, it has reported just over 900 cases of coronavirus, 30 of which have died, but the actual number is suspected to be much higher due to the small number of test kits.

The province of Herat in western Afghanistan is one of the hottest spots in the nation because it is close to Iran, the center of the outbreak in the region.

This has encouraged Farooq and his team members, ages 14-17, to help come up with a solution.

On a typical morning, Farooq’s father gathers the girls from their homes and takes them to the group’s office in Herat, zigzagging through a side street to the skirt checkpoints. From there, another car takes them to a mechanic’s workshop on the outskirts of the city.

In Herat, residents are only allowed to leave their homes for urgent needs. The robotics team has a limited number of special permits for cars.

So far, Farooq’s father hasn’t managed to get one, but the girls are in a hurry. “We are concerned about the safety of driving out of town, but there is no other option, we must try to save lives,” Farooqi said.

In the workshop, the group will experiment with two different models, including an open source plan from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Parts used include the Toyota windshield wiper motor, batteries, and bag valve mask kits or manual oxygen pumps. A group of mechanics help them build a ventilator frame.

MIT Professor Daniela Rus welcomed the group’s initiative to develop a prototype. “It’s great to see it tested and locally produced,” he said.

Technical entrepreneur Roya Mahboob, who set up the group and is raising funds to empower the girls, said she hopes the Farooq group will finish building the prototype in May or June. Each group has 15 members working on different projects.

The completed breathing apparatus model will then be sent to the Department of Health for testing initially on animals, said spokesman Wahid Mayar.

Farooqi, who was only 14 years old when he participated in the first World Robot Olympics in the United States in 2017, said he and members of his team hope to attend.

“Afghanistan should help Afghanistan in this pandemic,” he said. “We shouldn’t wait for others.”