A 16-year-old high school student from Illinois died from health officials investigating a possible coronavirus case, according to reports.

Zach Leviton of Wheeling started complaining of dizziness and fatigue in late March, WTXF news station reported.

But within a few days, the teenager also started to suffer from shortness of breath and limbs, WBBM news station.

He was rushed to hospital last week, where he tested negative for COVID-19, the distribution center reported.

Leviton, who also suffered from heart problems, was placed on a ventilator and died in hospital, reports said.

His mother said the doctor told him there was no decisive cause of death, but that the teenager may have experienced the early stages of the virus, WBBM reported.

She said the mystery surrounding the death of her son has raised concerns about the reliability of the tests, the media reported.

State officials are currently investigating the death of Leviton as a suspected virus, WTXF reported.

Arlington Heights Township School District 214 sent a letter to parents after Leviton’s death.

“It is my unfortunate responsibility to inform you of the death of one of our students this week, possibly due to complications from COVID-19,” said Superintendent David R. Schuler, according to the reports.

Schuler said that another classmate, who was not identified, was also hospitalized with the virus and placed in an intensive care unit.

“During this dark and painful week in D214, I would implore you to respect the order to stay at the governor’s house, wash your hands and practice social distancing,” wrote Schuler.