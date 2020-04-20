Wynn Resorts CEO wants Vegas Strip to reopen next month

The chief of Wynn Resorts wants to roll the dice when the Las Vegas Strip reopens next month if the coronavirus crisis is under control.

Wynn CEO Matt Maddox called on Nevada officials to start reopening the play center from mid-late to late May – as long as local rates of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 remain lower to the national average.

The plan could help restart Silver State’s economy, but would depend on increased coronavirus testing and “extended security measures” on the Maddox tape said in a sunday op-ed in the Nevada Independent, a news site. Other parts of the local economy could reopen in early May with reduced occupancy and other security measures in place, he said.

“I understand that if we reopen gradually, we may have to back off if a spike occurs that jeopardizes the capacity of our health system,” wrote Maddox. “However, the only way to cross this river is one stone at a time, and we have to put our feet in the water before it is too late.”

Wynn also unveiled a plan to keep its premises clean after they reopen. The company would check the temperatures of all employees and guests with thermal imaging cameras and force them to wear the masks provided.

The Las Vegas Strip has gone dark since Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak ordered state casinos closed last month to stem the spread of the virus. Closing the hospitality industry could cost the local economy nearly $ 39 billion, according to the Nevada Resort Association.

Wynn Resorts closed its properties on the Strip – Wynn Las Vegas and Encore – on March 17, one day before the order for Sisolak came into effect. The company is committed to paying its full-time and part-time employees until May 15, which costs about $ 3 million a day, said Maddox.

With post wires