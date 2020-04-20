Wuhan Lab Director Denies Coronavirus Escaped From Establishment

The director of a laboratory studying the coronavirus in Wuhan – the Chinese city where the global outbreak is believed to have originated – denied that the virus had spread accidentally since its establishment.

“There is no way this virus can come from us,” Yuan Zhiming, director of the Wuhan Institute of Virology, told state media on Saturday.

Yuan’s denial came days after a new series of conspiracy theories – which have been brought into the national spotlight – suggesting that the new coronavirus has escaped from the Wuhan Institute or another laboratory similar to kilometers away in the Chinese city.

President Trump was asked about the possibility at a White House media briefing last Wednesday and said the United States is investigating the origins.

“More and more, we are hearing the story … we are doing a very thorough examination of this horrible situation,” said the president.

Two reports – one per Fox News and another in the Washington Post – follow-up, citing anonymous sources expressing concern about the accidental leak of the virus from the facility.

Yuan admitted that the laboratory is studying “different areas related to the coronavirus”, but told the English-language state broadcaster CGTN that none of his collaborators had been infected.

“As people doing viral studies, we clearly know what kind of research is going on at the institute and how the institute handles viruses and samples,” he said.

He said that since the laboratory is in Wuhan “people can not help making associations”, but said that some media outlets “were deliberately trying to mislead people”.

But in the past, officials have raised concerns about the security conditions at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

In March 2018, US science diplomats sent to the laboratory released two “sensitive” diplomatic cables regarding inadequate security measures at the laboratory, the Washington Post reported, citing intelligence sources.

The first cable warned that laboratory experiments on the coronavirus in bats “pose a risk of a new SARS-like pandemic,” the report said.

The cable, written by two officials from the Embassy of the United States and China, said that “there is a serious shortage of technicians and properly trained investigators required to safely operate this high-containment laboratory,” according to the report.

With post wires