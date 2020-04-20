Who will be the choice of giants at number 4?

While most of the sports world is on hold, the NFL draft is still underway, starting on Thursday with the first round. That means it’s time for a whole new “Blue Rush” podcast with Steve Serby, Paul Schwartz and me.

Serby and I open the show by talking about life without sport and what we have done to fill our quarantine days. Serby then pays moving tribute to longtime NY Post sports photographer Anthony Causi, who died last Sunday after a fierce battle with the coronavirus. Serby talks about his memories of working with Causi over the years, including the time they went to Houston together to knock on Andy Pettitte’s door.

We then enter into choice # 4 that the Giants will have on Thursday and what they could do with it. Isaiah Simmons… or an offensive tackle? Clemson’s linebacker who could give the Giants’ defense a playmaker they desperately need or a staple for the offensive line?

Serby and I break down the best offensive linemen, the current situation of the Giants, how poorly written they have been over the years and how essential a solid O line is for Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

The NY Post Giants defeated writer Paul Schwartz then joined and explained if he would take Simmons or one of the best tackles (Jedrick Wills Jr., Tristan Wirfs, Mekhi Becton or Andrew Thomas). He also talks about the importance of this project for GM Dave Gettleman, other perspectives that Big Blue will target after the first round and the positions they should focus on. Schwartz also shares his memories of Causi, including a memorable photo with Saquon Barkley.

