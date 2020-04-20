Video shows Russian fighter aircraft flying within 25 feet of US surveillance aircraft for the 2nd time in 4 days

For the second time in four days, an American surveillance plane flying in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea was intercepted by a Russian fighter plane, the Navy announced on Sunday. A US Navy P-8A was intercepted twice by a Russian SU-35, and the second incident was deemed “dangerous and unprofessional,” the Navy said in declaration.

The Navy tweeted a video of the incident, stating: “The Russian plane approached within 25 feet of the P-8, endangering the two crews. We expect nothing less than professional interactions and safe! “

BREAKING: Another dangerous #Russian 🇷🇺 interception of 🇺🇸 @USNavy P-8 in international airspace above #Mediterranean Sea! The Russian aircraft approached within 25 feet of the P-8, endangering the two crews. We expect nothing less than professional and safe interactions!@USEmbRuPress pic.twitter.com/gDdcQQRkOi – American naval forces Europe-Africa / United States. 6th fleet (@USNavyEurope) April 19, 2020

“The SU-35 performing a maneuver at high speed and high power … reduced the distance between the aircraft to less than 25 feet, directly in front of the P-8A, exposing the American aircraft to wake turbulence and jet exhaust, “said 6th Fleet in a statement.

The American plane was forced to descend to create a separation from the Russian plane, the Navy said.

The incident occurs only four days after Russian fighter plane vibrated American surveillance plane on the Mediterranean. On Wednesday, the Navy said a Russian plane had carried out a similar “dangerous” high-speed maneuver within 25 feet of an American P-8 plane.