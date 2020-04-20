USC’s Austin Jackson awaits dream call on NFL draft day

Since he remembers, Austin Jackson dreamed of project day. Sitting in the green room, waiting for the phone to ring. Hear the Commissioner call his name. Get on the podium in a new pointed suit. Put on a hat from your new team.

But in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, no part of this week’s NFL draft will unfold as the ex-USC has left tackle when expected. When his name is called, Jackson will be home with his family in Arizona. He will wait in a virtual green room, along with other potential first-round prospects, all of whom have received camera, speaker and microphone kits to help them broadcast from their homes.

Jackson doesn’t know what to expect from there. In a draft offensive outlook, most of the teams told him that they expected him to be selected at the end of the first round. Others in this range have suggested that he would not be there when they chose.

“It’s totally in the air,” said Jackson in a telephone interview on Friday. “I just plan to receive this call, hopefully.”

This persistent uncertainty may be the only familiar aspect of this project for the concerned prospects. Without any of the usual pre-draft processes to consolidate their inventory, with the exception of the screening combine in February, it is unclear how and where NFL teams will trust their assessments.

For Jackson, this is a particularly relevant question. The 6-foot-6, 310-pound player who declared for the draft after his junior season is somewhat of a polarizing prospect among scouts and tipsters. It has been characterized by some as an unfinished product, raw in its technique, but brimming with athleticism and high-end potential.

To combat these concerns, Jackson has spent much of the past few months perfecting his technique. But without a professional day at USC or in-person meetings, all he can do is insure the teams over the phone or on FaceTime.

Without the means to prove himself, Jackson fears that the teams will be attracted by unflattering and baseless stories. Recently, he even saw conversations on social media suggesting that he was not as strong as he once was after donating bone marrow last summer to save the life of his sister, Autumn .

“I asked scouts, you know, when did I regain my strength after the operation?” Said Jackson. “It would have been nice to show that I’m stronger than ever and that I’m ready for it.”

Given the depth of this project to an offensive tackle, even tiny traces of doubt could have an inordinate impact. Yet Jackson firmly believes he is the best available.

It could be the same at Wide Receiver, where this year’s harvest will be the deepest in recent memory.

In another year, the old USout wideout Michael Pittman Jr. might have already slipped in the first round. Few university receivers were more dominant last season, when Pittman caught 101 assists, scored 11 touchdowns and was a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award alongside CeeDee Lamb, a first round of consensus this year, and Ja’Marr Chase, a first round of consensus following year.

USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. beats California defender Elijah Hicks for a touchdown on November 16. (Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images)

But with up to a dozen different receivers considered potential first-round picks, Pittman could be drafted anywhere from the top 30 in the third round. Where it will be selected will largely depend on the value that teams place on production and size over any complicated speed issue.

Jackson and Pittman at least had the luxury of alleviating the concerns of the combine in February. For other Trojans hoping to be selected, the shortened process means a lot of concern as to whether they have shown enough to be selected.

Interior linebacker John houston is perhaps the most likely of the USC’s remaining outlook to be drafted, while the defensive end Christian Rector and offensive tackle Drew Richmond should land as priority free agents.

“It’s just all the uncertainty,” said Rector. “It’s hard not to know what’s going to happen.”

The drizzle may have to wait

UCLA will likely extend its drought of not having a first-round choice to two years – its longest period since 2007 to 2012, when the Bruins spent six consecutive years without selecting anyone in the first round.

But they should be doing much better than last year, when tight end Caleb Wilson won Mr. Irrelevant’s designation as the only choice of UCLA and the final draft pick, catch # 254 in the seventh and last round.

There is a debate as to who could be the first Bruin on the board this year. It could be tight end Devin Asiasi, whose title has risen slightly over the past week, as he is now expected to be a potential second-round pick by draftscout.com and should not go lower than the fourth round.

UCLA tight end Devin Asiasi reacts after scoring a touchdown against Arizona State on October 26. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

It is also possible that the first Bruin caught is cornerback Darnay Holmes, who should be a third to fourth round pick. Ball carrier Joshua Kelley is slated to be a likely selection in the fourth round, leaving a host of hopes that includes center Boss Tagaloa, kicker JJ Molson and linebackers Krys Barnes and Josh Woods as probable undrafted free agents.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly said the NFL teams were targeting Holmes as the nickelback and kick revurner. After switching from walking to returning with the Bruins, Kelley has shown that he combines vision, speed and quick cuts with a winning personality that has made him a favorite among fans, teammates and coaches. .

“Most people, when they meet him for the first time, they think,” Is this guy real? “” Said Kelly about Kelley’s sunny disposition which includes a constant smile. “And he is. He’s like that everyday. He just has a great attitude and you’re excited to be with him.”

Like Holmes, Asiasi left after his junior season, feeling ready to take his game to the next level.

“Devin has huge short-term growth potential,” said Kelly of the 6-foot-3, 257-pound prospect. “He can run, he is tall, he is physical, he has good offside attributes and speed, what you are looking for in a tight corner.”

Times author Ben Bolch contributed to this report.