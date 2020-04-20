University admission scandal dad released from coronavirus jail

Former California insurance executive jailed in college admissions scandal will be released soon after a federal judge ruled that his two-week coronavirus quarantine was just as bad as an additional two months in prison, according to a new report.

Toby MacFarlane, 57, who was sentenced to six months in prison for paying $ 450,000 to bring his children into the University of Southern California as bogus sports recruits, will be released this week after his quarantined in a high security cell at an Arizona prison, Bloomberg News reported.

MacFarlane will now serve the last two months of his home sentence.

“There are extraordinary and compelling circumstances that warrant a reduction in MacFarlane’s sentence,” wrote US district judge Nathaniel Gordon in an order issued last week.

MacFarlane was not allowed to change clothes while in prison and was only allowed to shower twice in nine days, Bloomberg reported.

Gordon, who ordered MacFarlane’s release at the end of his quarantine on Tuesday, said he was a non-violent offender for the first time.

MacFarlane can now complete its final weeks of house arrest with electronic surveillance until June 30, the judge said.

MacFarlane pleaded guilty in Boston in June to fraud and conspiracy in this matter and was convicted in November. His six-month sentence last year was the longest at the time among a dozen parents sent to prison in the admissions scandal, although others have since been sentenced to longer terms.

He admitted that he paid university admissions consultant William “Rick” Singer – who is at the heart of the scandal – to bring his children into the USC. The singer pleaded guilty to directing the scam, which allowed wealthy parents to pay their children’s way to first-rate schools like USC, UCLA, Stanford, Yale and Georgetown.

In 2014, MacFarlane paid $ 200,000 to Singer to get his daughter into school as a bogus soccer rookie, and $ 250,000 in 2017 to get his son into a fake basketball rookie.

Among the most prominent parents involved in the scandal is former “Full House” star Lori Loughlin, who is accused with her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, who paid the singer $ 500,000, will send his two daughters to USC as rowing recruits.

They continue to fight the charges.