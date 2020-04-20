Trump tweets video mocking Joe Biden’s Obama approval

President Trump on Monday tweeted a meme showing former President Obama squirming uncomfortably as he and a group of guys watch Joe Biden talk about children jumping on his lap.

The video, a takeoff from an Allstate Insurance spot, depicts Obama and his friends watching a sporting event when a Biden ad appears.

“Not another advertisement,” they say.

The meme then shows a real clip of Biden, the presumed democratic presidential candidate, on a television screen talking about how the children rubbed their legs, while he was a lifeguard in a swimming pool, to watch his “hair ride up. “

As Biden speaks, the guys in the room look at Obama with concern on their faces.

“I learned that children are jumping on my lap,” said the former vice president. “I love the kids who jump on my lap.”

They turn to Obama again, who says “What?”

Biden’s remarks come from a speech he made in 2017 describing how he was previously a lifeguard.

The Allstate ad shows spokesperson Dennis Haysbert watching a college basketball game with friends during the broadcast of one of his advertisements for the insurance company.

Obama released a video last week endorsing Biden as president and criticizing Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.