Trump calls U.S. `` king of the fans '' as states call for help

President Trump said on Sunday that the United States was the “king of respirators” and said he was “right to test” the way he was “right” about breathing apparatus.

“Just as I was right on the fans (our country is now the” king of the fans “, other countries are calling to ask for help, we will!), I am right on the tests”, a wrote Trump on Twitter. “Governors must be able to step in and do the job. We will be with you ALL THE WAY! “

The president, who has been criticized by some governors for not providing enough test kits or ventilators for the treatment of patients with coronavirus, said on Saturday at the White House briefing that the country had enough ventilators and had performed 4 million tests.

“But I go back again because the hardest of all by far by a factor of 20 is the fans. And now we are the king of the fans. We have fans, “he told reporters, adding that the United States will use its supplies to help other countries in need of fans.

He said he had spoken to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who needed fans, and told him that the United States would help “very substantially”.

The president’s tweet on Sunday came after Virginia governor Ralph Northam said it was “delusional” for Trump to suggest that states have enough test kits to start taking steps to open their states to business .

“It’s just delusional to make statements like that,” said Northam CNN “State of the Union”

“We fight for PPE every day. And now we have supplies coming. We are fighting for tests. It is not a – it is not a simple test. We don’t even have enough swabs, believe it or not. And we are accelerating that. But for the national level, to say that we have what we need, and really to have no advice at the state level, is just irresponsible, because we are not there yet, “he continued.