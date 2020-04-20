Trump administration and Democrats set to sign deal for more coronavirus support for small businesses

The Trump administration and the Democrats in Congress expressed optimism on Sunday that more than $ 450 billion in loans and assistance to Americans most affected by the coronavirus epidemic will be enacted this week, providing a measure of financial assistance while the death toll in the United States exceeds 40,000.

The bulk of the money goes to helping small business owners, many of whom are forced to collapse by closing bars, restaurants, shops and other businesses in much of the country.

The package would also allocate $ 25 billion for coronavirus tests, which have become a major point of contention between President Trump and governors of the country, and $ 75 billion for besieged hospitals, Treasury Secretary Steven said on Sunday T.Mnuchin.

Mnuchin said he hoped the bill would pass the Senate on Monday and the House on Tuesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) Both agreed that an agreement was near.

The two sides were still struggling to reconcile differences over whether to add aid to states and municipalities, which Democrats say would provide a lifeline to first responders and workers such as drivers. buses that are in close contact with the public.

The deal would swiftly replenish a loan program run by the Small Business Administration which is already essentially exhausted three weeks after its adoption as part of a larger $ 2 trillion bailout.

Mnuchin said the paycheck protection program would receive about $ 300 billion. The deal would also add $ 60 billion to a separate small business emergency loan program that is also cash strapped, said Schumer. Some of the loans would be specifically for rural and minority-owned businesses.

“I think we are making a lot of progress,” said Mnuchin, who managed the White House negotiations with congressional leaders, on CNN’s “State of the Union”. Mnuchin said he had “several conversations over the weekend” with House and Senate leaders from both parties.

“I think we’re very close to a deal today,” he said, “and I’m hopeful that we can get that done.”

Schumer said on the same program that the two sides had “a few other issues to resolve,” but said he was “very, very optimistic” about an impending deal.

Pelosi, appearing on ABC “This Week,” agreed that they were “very close” to finalizing a deal.

The Senate plans to hold a brief session Monday afternoon, during which Republican and Democratic leaders could pass the deal if no senator objects. The House is expected to hold a similar brief session on Tuesday.

Pelosi, who accused Trump of failing as a leader during the pandemic, said on “Fox News Sunday” that he “deserves an F” for his response to the crisis but that bipartisan efforts to help the Americans must move quickly forward.

Since coming into effect last month, the payroll protection program has approved nearly 1.7 million taxpayer guaranteed loans to small businesses, primarily to help keep employees paying. The flood of applications has nearly exhausted the $ 349 billion available, and thousands of small businesses are still in urgent need of help.

Hospitals across the country have been hit hard not only by the wave of patients with COVID-19, the coronavirus disease, but also by emergency measures such as postponing elective surgeries, most of which are a constant source of cash flow. The $ 75 billion set aside for them is intended to reduce this shortfall.

In addition to funding hospitals, Democrats have made a big effort for the $ 25 billion for coronavirus testing, which public health officials say is essential in determining the severity of the epidemic and which should be isolated. before the restrictions on stay at home are lifted.

Thursday, three days after Trump asserted his “full” authority to reopen states, he turned around and announced that governors – not the federal government – should take responsibility for testing and deciding when he was sure for people to come back. at work and in schools.

Schumer said on CNN that “there should be one person” ensuring “national focus and effort on testing”, instead of a patchwork approach to 50 states.

Democrats have sought an additional $ 150 billion for cities and states that suffer a huge loss in tax revenue even as they spend a lot on coping with the crisis, but Republicans objected to the use of federal funds to fill local and state budget deficits.

“The president is ready to consider this in the next bill, but he wants it to cross the finish line with a focus on small business, hospitals and testing,” said Mnuchin.

Pelosi and other Democrats have described the public and local aid requested as intended to support those on the front lines of the pandemic.

“Our lives and well-being are at risk if health care, the police, EMS, teachers and other essential workers are released,” the Speaker said in a letter to colleagues on Saturday. “These vital workers need our help now.”

Even those who support more state and local funding have recognized that this could be a losing battle for now.

National Governors Assn. Republican chief Larry Hogan of Maryland said on CNN that state and municipal aid is “desperately needed” but may have to be waited for.

“Look, we don’t want to delay funding for these small businesses,” he said.

President of the US Chamber of Commerce, Suzanne Clark, called the latest proposal a “good start”, but said lawmakers must act quickly.

“We know that small businesses are really suffering,” she said on “Face the Nation”. “And every hour and every day that goes by without this help really hurts them.”

Congress is out of session, so legislators can only pass laws that all parties have agreed to in advance and can go through “unanimous consent” in a pro forma session.

Mnuchin was asked about CNN whether the delivery of 1,200 checks to individual Americans, which was part of the previous aid package, had been delayed because Trump wanted to put his name on them. In the end, his name appears on the memo line but not as a signature on the checks.

Critics have said either decision suggested the funds were somehow Trump’s personal generosity rather than the disbursement of federal funds provided by taxpayers.

Mnuchin said he would have been allowed to use the president’s signature rather than that of a treasury official, but that the idea was dropped because it would have caused a delay. In any event, he said, the notion did not come from Trump.

“It was my idea,” said Mnuchin. “He’s the president, and I think he’s a great symbol for the American public.”

Times author Jennifer Haberkorn contributed to this report.