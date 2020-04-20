TikTok user may have registered an intruder at home while dancing

This guy was home alone … right?

A post on TikTok showing a dancing man went viral, but probably not for the reason that the original hope hoped. Instead of impressing the Internet with awesome dance moves, he ended up scaring many of his followers.

TikTok user Reubix_Cube posted the video of him dancing while he said he was alone at home. This apparently left viewers shocked when something briefly appeared in the background; some commentators have described him as looking like someone “poking his head” around the corner.

The original video garnered over 1.7 million views, while a follow-up video of Reu (as he signed his articles) reacting to the footage had 6.2 million views.

While many comments speculated on what the video actually showed, some users suggested that the scary-looking sequence was staged. As one user wrote, “Obviously this is expected, the caption says,” I was home alone “(he) wanted us to know.”

In one of the many follow-up videos, Reu said that he had had trouble sleeping since he recorded the footage and that he was not “calm”. He also claimed that he was not sure if the pictures showed a person on the stairs, as he said that his stairs were very noisy and that he probably would have heard someone come down.

He also denied that the video was “staged”. In another follow-up video, he confirmed that he was living with parents, but they weren’t home at the time (he didn’t want to bother them playing the same music over and over while learning to dance ). He also said that they had no animals.

However, he said that the house was near a cemetery.