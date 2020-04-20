Thousands of Denver protest closure of coronavirus businesses

DENVER – Thousands of people staged a peaceful protest outside the Colorado Capitol on Sunday against the state’s house arrest order and the closure of thousands of non-essential businesses as a way of fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

Denver protesters joined others in the West, including Utah, Idaho and Washington State, to organize rallies demanding immediate action to reopen states to business.

Horned motorists lined up for several blocks on an avenue leading to the Capitol, then surrounded it as pedestrians, some not wearing masks, gathered outside the building. Many waved American flags and waved signs saying “End the Virus, Not the Economy” and “We need stability to stay healthy.” The Denver Post reported. Other signs have expressed support for President Donald Trump, who has called for rapid economic reopening, and for Governor Jared Polis, whose orders have shut down thousands of non-core businesses. Police wearing masks and gloves kept an eye on the protest.

Washing your hands and staying home if you’re sick doesn’t bother you – but don’t close a business, said protester Jim Fenimore of Colorado Springs. “Every passing day harms the state.”

Hundreds of thousands of residents have filed for unemployment since a statewide order closed non-essential businesses on March 26. Unemployment in Colorado has dropped from a historic low of 2.5% in February to 4.5% in March, the state reported on Friday.

The Polis office said that the governor respects the right of citizens to demonstrate, but that “those who participate only endanger themselves”.

At least 411 people have died in Colorado and 9,433 have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the state health department.

Polis has set targets for economic reopening which he says will include social distancing in work and social circles until a vaccine or cure is found for the coronavirus. He urged companies to consider pursuing telework as much as possible, staggered shifts, barriers between workstations and other means of containing the virus.

Like many governors, Polis also pointed out that more data is needed to determine how effective social distancing is in curbing the spread of the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that go away within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health conditions, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.