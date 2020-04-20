This is the ideal compromise scenario of the NFL Draft of the Giants

Find the seller who earned a commission on Dave Gettleman’s Honda Odyssey and you might get a glimpse of how the Giants will trade trades during the NFL draft this week.

Choice 4 of the first round is on sale. The price of the sticker is known. The price asked by the general manager is not.

“If you and I go to a dealership and buy the same car,” said Gettleman, “we’re going to pay two different prices. But, if it does us any good, no matter what you paid? And you don’t care.” what I paid for. “

League sources told the Post that if the Giants do not trade at No. 4, a return to the second round at No. 36 will be seriously considered – and this scenario could in fact be internal preference for depth of resupply.

The Hall of Famer Jimmy Johnson developed in the 1990s a widely distributed chart for the draft pick trading. Slight secret variations exist, but choice # 1 is generally worth 3,000 points and values ​​drop precipitously throughout the first round, with the Giants’ fourth choice evaluated at 1,800 and choice No. 32 at 590.

So if the Giants swap number 4, what would be the return? The ideal scenario is a partner eyeing Justin Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa, because quarterback exchanges are often subject to a luxury tax.

A trade in the top 10 would still allow the Giants to obtain one of the first four attacking tackles or a sliding impact defender. Linebackers K’Laivon Chaisson and Patrick Queen integrate in the middle of the first round.

For the No. 5 Dolphins, the difference is 100 points – made up of their choice of fourth round and two fifths. For No. 6 Chargers, the difference is 200 points – offset with their third round, unless the Giants demand a ransom knowing they intend to jump the Dolphins.

The trade-hungry Hawks # 16 would need to find 800 points, which prompted the inclusion of a future first round – a less attractive proposition for Gettleman given the uncertain job security in 2021.

In 2014, the Browns traded No. 4 for No. 9 and a choice of first and fourth rounds in 2015. It was a dream breaker, throwing the table of points.

Bills GM Brandon Beane – who previously worked under Gettleman – recently said, “If I pay a little too much, so be it. It’s better than waiting, sitting on my hands and I’m not really excited by a guy when my choice comes. “

The Giants need a partner with this mindset.

“If you have a belief in a player, it’s hard to feel like you’re going to lose in a deal,” said former buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik, “even if you give up a little more. value than what the points table suggest. “

The Jets gave three seconds to move from # 6 to # 3 in 2018. The Dolphins gave only one second to move from # 12 to # 3 in the poor 2013 quarterback draft.

“You say to yourself:” Why don’t we all agree on a single graph? “” Said Gettleman, who trades frequently but never gave up. “It might make too much sense.”

Answer: Because the exchanges concern the competitors who gain the upper hand.

“If someone calls you and their table doesn’t match yours … you don’t do it,” said Gettleman. “If both groups are motivated, you will come to some sort of conclusion.”

The Giants’ second round is worth 540 points, exactly double that of the last choice of the round. A slide down would win mid-rounds and could reduce the gap before the Giants’ third round (# 99).

The Seahawks went from # 37 to # 47 and added a third round (# 77) last year. The Bears added a fourth and sixth from # 36 to # 45 in 2017.

Linebacker / safety Jeremy Chinn, centers Lloyd Cushenberry and Matt Hennessey, edge Terrell Lewis and safety Grant Delpit could be at stake after a slight drop in the second round. Intermediate rounds are considered deep with beginners, but fewer transactions than normal are expected given the virtual logistics.