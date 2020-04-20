This day in sport: Danica Patrick wins the IndyCar race in Japan

Danica Patrick kept her foot on the gas until she took the checkered flag in the Japan 300 on the Motegi Twin Ring circuit on this date in 2008, making her the first woman to win a race in IndyCar series.

Patrick, driving Andretti Green Racing, took the lead on the 1.5 mile oval track northeast of Tokyo from polesitter Helio Castroneves with two laps to go in the 200 lap event, and finished 5 , 8594 seconds ahead of Castroneves. These were Beloit, Wisconsin, 26, Patrick’s 50th IndyCar race.

The Angels were scheduled to start a seven-game home game Monday night at Angel Stadium, starting with the first of three against the Baltimore Orioles. It was the Angels’ 17th game in April postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is an overview of the memorable matches and exceptional sports performances on this date:

1912 – Fenway Park opens on a sunny day in Boston with the Red Sox leading the New York Yankees (then known as the Highlanders) 7-6 in 11 innings before a crowd of 24,000 people. In Detroit, Navin Field also opens its doors as the Tigers defeat the Cleveland Indians 6-5. The stadium was renamed Briggs Stadium in 1935, then Tiger Stadium in 1961 before closing after the 1999 season on a historic home managed by Robert Fick.

1937 – Gee Walker hits for the cycle on opening day to lead the Tigers to a 4-3 victory over the Indians. Walker, 23, is the only major league player to hit the cycle on opening day, and he does it in reverse order: home run, triple, double and single.

1986 – Michael Jordan of Chicago sets a decisive NBA goal record with 63 points in a double overtime loss 135-131 against the Boston Celtics in the second game of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jordan, in just his second season, is 22 out of 41 on the field and makes 19 of 21 free throws.

1987 – Toshihiko Seko of Japan wins the Boston Marathon for the second time in 2:11:50. Seko leaves a group of runners on Heartbreak Hill and finishes ahead of Steve Jones of Wales and double champion of England Geoff Smith. Olympic bronze medalist Rosa Mota of Portugal wins the women’s race in 2:25:21.

1990 – Pitcher Brian Holman of the Seattle Mariners is perfect for 8 2/3 innings until Oakland Athletics’ touchstarter Ken Phelps hits a home run. The Mariners tracing report indicates that Phelps is a weak fast-hitting ball that never rocks on the first pitch. Holman begins with a high fastball and the Phelps clubs place it on the right wall of the Oakland Coliseum.

2003 – Allen Iverson scores 55 points, scoring 21 of his 32 shots while overshadowing his previous playoff record of 54 as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the New Orleans Hornets 98-90 in Game 1 of the first round of the playoffs of the Eastern Conference.

2006 – Julio Franco becomes the oldest player in major league history to hit a home run, off Scott Linebrink of San Diego, to help the N.Y.Mets rally for a 7-2 victory over the Padres. Franco, 47, replaces Philadelphia Athletics pitcher Jack Quinn in the record books. Franco repeats the feat on September 30 in a match in which he also has five points.

2008 – Lorena Ochoa becomes the first LPGA Tour player in 45 years to win four tournaments in consecutive weeks. Ochoa shoots a 69 under par in the final round of the Ginn Open in Reunion, Florida, and beats rookie Yani Tseng by three shots for his fifth victory in six starts.

Sources: The Times, Associated Press