The number of coronavirus deaths in Spain is increasing from the lowest daily level in a month

MADRID – The death toll in Spain from the new coronavirus epidemic increased by 410 on Sunday, the smallest daily increase in about a month in one of the hardest hit countries in the world, prompting the government to cautious optimism about the decline in figures.

The daily increase in deaths was the smallest since March 22. It is well below the highest daily increase – 950 deaths reported on April 2 – as a sign of slower spread of the virus after Spain imposed a strict lockdown in mid-March. .

The total death toll reached 20,453 on Sunday, the health ministry said. It is the third toll in the world after the United States and Italy.

The total number of coronavirus cases increased to 195,944 from 191,726 on Saturday. Health workers account for 15.6% of those infected, said health emergencies chief Fernando Simon during a press briefing.

“The data confirms the break in the curve, even with an increased number of tests,” said Health Minister Salvador Illa, referring to the trend in the death toll. “It is still a difficult stage, but we are going in the right direction.”

Spain performs around 40,000 coronavirus tests a day, one of the highest numbers among European countries, said Illa. Almost a million tests had been done by April 13.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday that he would ask Parliament for a 15-day extension of the foreclosure until May 9, but said the restrictions would be more flexible.

Parliament will meet next Wednesday, said Illa.

The left-wing coalition government has received broad support for the two previous extensions of a state of emergency imposed for the first time on March 14, notably by the main conservative opposition party PP.

“From the start, we said that (Sanchez) would have our support to save lives but not to ruin Spain or to hide his mistakes,” said PP leader Pablo Casado in an interview with La Razon newspaper. published Sunday.

The interview was carried out before Sanchez announced on Saturday that he would ask for another extension.

Sanchez is scheduled to meet with Casado on Monday as the prime minister aims to launch what he has called “reconstruction deals”, a far-reaching national pact to deal with the aftermath of the impact of the virus.