The coronavirus response has been hampered because half of the world does not have the Internet

The global response to the coronavirus is hampered by the fact that nearly half of the world’s population does not have access to the Internet, the technology group claims.

The Web Foundation, founded by web inventor Tim Berners-Lee, believes digital tools to slow the spread of COVID-19 are not as effective as they should be because so many people are unable to share information online.

Group campaigns Internet use to be a universal right. Only about 54% of the world’s population is currently connected, according to researches. The disconnected are likely to be poor, women and / or living in remote rural areas. However, even in New York, one third of households missing home broadband connection.

“[The web] is both a lifeline and a critical force in curbing the spread of the virus, providing vital information about public health and helping us to live a practical meeting where human lives are physically endangered, ”said Web Foundation President Adrian Lovett. blog post.

“While this crisis is affecting everyone, viruses and their painful economic and social effects are more vulnerable to those who do not have the means to protect themselves and their families,” he added.

Lovett proposes a number of solutions to bridge the digital divide, including: a commitment by network providers to serve customers behind bills and to waive late fees, if applicable; increasing information fees to enable people to use the Internet for video calling, e-learning and other information-related activities; and the websites of the services of official health organizations and other authorities must be zero, which means that they are not based on people’s knowledge plans.

Some countries, including South Africa, have already implemented plans to reduce prices on information packages to ensure that citizens have access to information on public health.

The organization, which has focused on the spread of false information virus and the need to open information in a way that protects privacy and public health, has shared its investigations and concerns with officials.