Texas sisters die 102 years apart from separate global pandemics

The coronavirus claimed the life of a 96-year-old Texan woman whose sister died of the Spanish flu in 1918, according to a report.

Selma Esther Ryan, who died last week in an assisted living center in Austin, was not yet born when her sister, Esther, died 102 years ago at the age of 5, according to WGN-TV.

“On April 3, I received a call from the facility that five residents, including my mother, were warming up,” Ryan’s daughter Vicki told media.

“Over the next five days, I watched through the window becoming more and more sick. It was so hard not to be with her, ”she added. “Her 96th birthday was April 11. Our family gathered outside her window, but it was obvious that something terrible had happened.”

Ryan was not tested for COVID-19 before his death, said Vicki, adding that the Travis County medical examiner’s office later confirmed his infection.

She was born five years after the death of her sister during the 1918 pandemic, which proved fatal for young children.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the 1918 pandemic infected 500 million people worldwide – one-third of the world’s population at the time – and killed 50 million people, including 675,000 in the United States. -United.