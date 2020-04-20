Tarzana’s Triangle house to win $ 4 million

Can’t get enough of this chic triangular retreat in Tarzana? Head to the backyard, where a replica of the guest house mirrors the main house. For the first time in five years, the property is up for grabs at $ 3.99 million.

The Midcentury home was designed by architect Harry Gesner, famous for his iconic Wave House in Malibu. It’s not the only high-level name associated with ownership; “Chuck” celebrity actor Joshua Gomez sold the place in 2015 for $ 2.7 million.

A gray and orange futuristic gate enters the property, leading to a chic carport and a landscaped patio with water features. The house itself has stayed in touch with its mid-century roots for the past half-century, boasting an impressive open duplex floor plan with slate tile floors and triangular walls of windows .

Covering 5,278 square feet, it includes four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a built-in den with a fireplace, a home theater with a motorized screen, a wine cellar, an impressive master suite, an elegant bathroom. tiled and a sauna.

A spacious terrace spans the front of the house, and at the rear, glass walls give way to a fireplace and a swimming pool nestled in a sweeping concrete landscape.

At the other end of the property there is a guest house which, according to the list, was “built to reflect the main house”. Currently used as an office, it has spectacular wooden beams and modern lighting. The property is located 1.3 acres.

Trisha Perez of Century 21 Everest owns the list.