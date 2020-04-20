Surprised Peyton Manning sees the “difficult” obstacle of Tom Brady-Buccaneers

Count Peyton Manning among those surprised that Tom Brady left the ship after 20 years as a patriot and signed with the Buccaneers – perhaps not for the same reason as everyone else.

When Manning left Indianapolis after 13 years as Colt, although under very different circumstances, he remained in the AFC and signed with the Broncos. Brady is taking his talents to the NFC for a change, which Manning said his next future Hall of Fame member will have to adapt to.

“It was interesting,” Manning said Sunday on “SportsCenter”. “I spoke to Tom at different times, but never really about this real decision. He looks happy, he looks excited. I’m a little surprised that he switched to NFC. I still see Tom Brady as an AFC guy, so he’s going to have to go through the initiation to learn the ropes of the NFC. “

NFC South will also not roll out the red carpet for it.

“He has a difficult division,” added Manning. “I don’t think the Saints and the Falcons and the Panthers are just going to let the Bucs roll in town, so that should lead to some interesting divisional games and matches.”

Manning hasn’t played a single wink in his last year with the Colts after undergoing neck and spinal fusion surgery. He was still four years on his contract, but with the Colts ready to take on Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, they released Manning.

After being courted by a handful of teams, including some in the NFC like the Cardinals and the 49ers, the 35-year-old Manning signed a $ 96 million, five-year contract with the Broncos, where he won another Super Bowl.

Now Brady, 42, is the one chasing a Super Bowl with a second team after signing a $ 50 million two-year contract with the Bucs. He will do so under the guidance of some of Manning’s former coaches. Head coach Bruce Arians was Manning’s quarterback during his first three years in the league, offensive consultant Tom Moore was his offensive coordinator for 12 years and quarterback Clyde Christensen was his coordinator offensive for three years.

“They have a great team around him, it looks like,” said Manning. “Tom is going there to be coached by guys I know very well, guys who know football, who love football. Everyone knows how hard it will work. “