‘SMothered’ Season 2 Trailer on TLC

There is nothing like a close family.

TLC’s hit reality show “sMothered”, which follows unusually close mothers and daughters, returns for its second season on May 24. The Post has the first exclusive tease.

The second season of the buzzy will feature fans returning from season 1, as well as new mom-daughter duos.

On the return front, there is Sunhe and Angelica, who sadly share the bath water; Dawn and Cher, who are talking to each other constantly, smoked their first cigarette together and appeared on MTV’s “My Super Sweet 16” in 2007; and Kathy and Cristina, who describe themselves as “each other’s husbands”.

For the three new pairs, there are Mary and Brittani, who start their day by showering together; Marcia and Alena, who wake up with “puppy” licks; and Laurie and Sarah, who have a parent-child reversal.

TLC was recently announced as the first cable network with women.

Season 2 of “sMothered” will be presented on May 24 at 10 p.m.