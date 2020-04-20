Small business loans delayed to help minority communities: Schumer

Minority Senate Leader Chuck Schumer has responded to criticism that Democrats would delay the next round of funds for the paycheck protection program, saying that the provisions they added to the bill would help to rural areas and minority communities.

“Well, I would say that the very things that we Democrats are fighting for are now part of the bill. If you had a connection to a bank, it was fairly easy to get a loan. If you have not done so, across the country, we have heard that people cannot get the loans. The local restaurant, the local hair salon, the local pharmacy – or even starting businesses, manufacturing or… services that don’t exist ”, Schumer (D-NY) told CNN “State of the Union” in an interview on Sunday.

“So we democrats said,” Yes, we want to put more money [for small business financial relief], but let’s set aside a little bit of money to make sure it goes to rural areas, minority areas, the unbanked. And the $ 60 billion for the disaster loan was [Democrats’] proposal, and now [Trump] the administration is accompanying him, “he said.

The Senate Democrat added that he hoped he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin could reach an agreement Monday morning.

Schumer, Mnuchin, President of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and their staff spent the weekend in intense negotiations, Axios reports, talks continuing late into the night over the GOP-backed package of $ 250 billion to reimburse the PPP.

On Sunday, all parties remained optimistic, saying that an agreement was likely in the near future.

Democrats have asked for an additional $ 250 billion for local and state governments and hospitals that are on the front lines of the coronavirus epidemic.

The White House has succumbed to part of the Democrats’ wish list, specifically $ 75 billion for hospitals, $ 50 billion for the economic disaster loan program and $ 25 billion for extensive testing.

Regarding the Democrats’ hope that an additional $ 150 billion will be allocated to state and local governments, the majority in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), Said that this provision was a refusal during a phone call with GOP legislators, according to CNN.

Speaking on CNN just before Schumer’s appearance, Mnuchin said in an interview that President Trump was “ready to talk [funding for state and local governments] in the next bill, “but that he” wants to cross the finish line with a focus on small business, hospitals and testing. “