Shake Shack to repay $ 10 million coronavirus small business loan

Burger giant Shake Shack plans to return $ 10 million it received from a government loan program to protect small businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

The New York-based fast food chain was one of many large restaurant businesses that got a multi-million dollar loan under the Trump administration’s $ 349 billion paycheck protection program. aimed at helping small businesses in difficulty to pay workers during the pandemic. Many traders had to wait for a lifeline when the program ran out of money last week.

Shake Shack decided to pay off his loan because he found a way to raise funds through a public equity transaction, CEO Randy Garutti and President Danny Meyer said on Sunday. They urged Congress to invest more in the program and prioritize companies with limited access to external funds.

“It is inexcusable to leave restaurants aside because no one told them to go online when funding ran out. This unfairly pits restaurants against restaurants, ”said Garutti and Meyer in a statement. Publication on LinkedIn. “This industry goes up and down together.”

More than a dozen large publicly traded companies like Shake Shack – which has 189 American restaurants and nearly 8,000 employees – have obtained PPP loans, even though the program was aimed at companies with up to 500 workers, according to Bloomberg News.

Others included the coal company Hallador Energy, the cruise line Lindblad Expeditions and the companies behind Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Ruth’s Chris Steak House, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Shake Shack decided to apply for a PPP loan because the chains were eligible for funding if each site had fewer than 500 workers, said Meyer and Garutti.

Union Square Hospitality Group, Meyer’s restaurant conglomerate that helped start Shake Shack, also looked for money after closing its restaurants and laying off more than 2,000 people, they said.

“The” PPP “came without a user manual and it was extremely confusing,” wrote Garutti and Meyer. “The best chance to keep our teams active, out of the unemployment line and to re-hire our employees on leave and laid off, would be to apply now and hope that things will be clarified in time.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that Congress was “very close” to reaching an agreement for more loans for small businesses. Republican lawmakers lobbied for an additional $ 251 billion for the program.