Scottie Pippen’s agent fared well after contract controversy

“Scottie Pippen’s agent” was in vogue for the wrong reasons Sunday night.

A key theme in the second episode of ESPN’s “The Last Dance” was Pippen’s dissatisfaction with his contractual situation before the 1997-98 season around which the film revolved.

It was the last season of an $ 18 million, seven-year contract that left Pippen extremely underpaid as Michael Jordan’s basketball winger. Pippen was the sixth highest paid player in the Bulls and the 122nd in the league, according to the film.

So who was that unhappy soul who made Pippen sign such an agreement?

According to several reports, Pippen’s main agent at the time was Jimmy Sexton. And Sexton is now one of the top performers in football, representing the likes of Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold, as well as Julio Jones, Philip Rivers and Nick Saban.

“An NBA agent told me that Scottie Pippen’s agents at the time were Jimmy Sexton and Kyle Rote. They advised Pippen not to accept Bulls’ bad deal, which is why he stayed true to them. The agent added that Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf was also not very important in granting contract waivers. ESPN’s Marc J. Spears tweeted.

“For those who were wondering who Pippen’s agent was, it was Jimmy Sexton – who is now the primary energy brokerage for college football coaches like Nick Saban”, NBA insider J.A. Adande tweeted.

Pippen says in the documentary that he couldn’t risk being injured and unable to support his family. However, the decision cost him tens of millions of dollars.

“I remember it was a longer contract than I thought I was smart with him,” said Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf in the documentary. “I told Scottie the same thing I said to Michael,” If I were you, I wouldn’t sign this agreement. You could sell yourself short. It is too long. “

The Bulls would trade Pippen, who ended up making nearly $ 110 million in his NBA career with the Rockets after finishing their second hat-trick.