Ranking of the best performances of the Rangers, Devils and Islanders in regular season

I’m just watching the classic games go round and round, the Rangers, the Devils and the Islanders of yesteryear on MSG. And while it’s memories of the playoffs that tend to last a lifetime, there has been a load of regular season performances that capture the imagination.

For example, by Mika Zibanejad.

As follows, the 14 best individual performances of the regular season in the history of New York / New Jersey.

14. Fifty-six stops by Rick DiPietro at the Garden on March 5, 2007. The Blueshirts passed the Islanders 57-30 but needed Matt Cullen’s penalty shootout to defeat DiPietro, 2-1, as the goalkeeper set a timeout franchise record. It was broken three years later when Dwayne Roloson stopped 58 goals in an overtime win at Toronto.

13. A franchise record of 59 stops for Mike Richter in Vancouver on January 31, 1991 in the Rangers’ 3-3 draw. The Canucks should have scored that fourth goal because immediately after the game, Bob McCammon was fired as coach and replaced behind the bench by GM Pat Quinn.

12. Fifty-one saves from Martin Brodeur at MSG on January 12, 2010 in the Devils’ 1-0 shootout victory over the Rangers in which Patrik Elias scored in the fourth round of the competition against Henrik Lundqvist, who made 45 saves . in the only double shutout in the history of the Battle of the Hudson.

11. Randy McKay and John Madden, not exactly Patrik Elias and Petr Sykora, scored four goals each for the Devils in a 9-0 victory over the Penguins in Pittsburgh on October 28, 2000.

ten. The three are crazy as Steve Vickers of the Blueshirts becomes the first freshman in NHL history to record consecutive hat tricks, hitting for three goals against the Flyers on November 15, 1972, three days after getting three against the Kings, with the two games at the Garden.

9. Best regular-season performance in Henrik Lundqvist’s career, the King made 42 saves in a 3-0 win in Boston on February 14, 2012, in which the Rangers were dominated 18-3 in the third period, 32-8 finally. 40 minutes, and attempted 34-5 in the third. After the match, Lundqvist says, “This is my seventh season. The clock is turning. “

8. An explosion of offense for Rod Gilbert, who scores four goals while sending an NHL record with 16 shots on Rogie Vachon in the Rangers 6-1 victory in Montreal on February 24, 1968. The record would be overshadowed by Raymond Bourque , who recorded 19 shots in the Bruins’ 3-3 tie against Quebec City on March 21, 1991 in which Nordic goalkeeper Ron Tugnutt made 69 saves.

7. Five for Pav, Mark Pavelich becoming the first and only American-born player to score five goals in one game in the Rangers’ 11-3 win over the Whalers at MSG on February 23, 1983, the last goal being 11 : 09 remaining in the match.

6. Make up 14 for Murder, Don Murdoch scoring five goals in the fourth game of his NHL career in Minnesota in the Blueshirts’ 10-4 win against the North Stars on October 12, 1976. The final goal came in a power play at 19 h 55. of the third period.

5. Bryan Trottier records an eight-point franchise record while scoring five goals in the Islanders’ 9-4 victory over the Coliseum Rangers on December 23, 1978. Trottier would also score five goals on five shots on February 13, 1982 in a win of 8-2 at home against the Flyers in which Mike Bossy records five assists.

4. Halfway home with Jean Ratelle overtaking Phil Esposito for the scoring header halfway through the NHL 1971-1972 (which was a real thing) by recording five jump points over # 77 by one point, 72-71, in an 8-0 victory over the Kings at the Garden on January 9, 1972. Tied after scoring a goal and collecting three assists in the first two periods, Ratelle scores a pass in play of power with 8:19 to play while the fans spend the third to count aloud the number of passes following the No. 19 touching the puck.

3. Mika’s Game, No. 93 scoring five goals, including the overtime breakaway winner in overtime in the Blueshirts’ convincing 6-5 win over the Caps in the penultimate game played at the Garden on March 5, 2020.

2. Johnny Mac makes history, John MacLean scoring the game goal at 11:57 of the third period before getting the winning goal at 2:21 overtime – both on rebounds in the slot left by Darren Pang – to give the Devils a 4-3 victory in Chicago on April 3, 1988 on the last day of the season to take first place in the playoffs in team history. A tie or loss would have eliminated the team and given the final place to the Rangers.

1. Two in the third for 50 in 50 for Mike Bossy, who, under immense self-taught pressure to equal the standard of goal of Maurice Richard established in 1944-45, strikes at 15:50 and 18:31 of the third period against the Quebecer Ron Grahame in the Islanders’ 7-4 Coliseum victory on January 24, 1981 after being shutout in the previous two games.