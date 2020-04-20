Quarantined for baseball? Dodgers Clayton Kershaw Says No

I’m supposed to make a Zoom call with Clayton Kershaw and his wife, Ellen, at noon, but as a newbie in videoconferencing, I connect early in case of unexpected hiccups.

As I open our meeting window, Clayton and Ellen are already there, smiling at me and waving at the kitchen of their Texan home like a happy couple waiting for an arrival at the airport.

“Hey!” Clayton then says that he takes his laptop and heads for the dining room. “We are going to move parts. The last time we did it here, our service was not good. “

The Kershaws have become Zoom pros while most of the country is under home stay control during the COVID-19 pandemic. They have match nights with Zoom with Clayton’s teammates and their wives, and Clayton has televised interviews with Zoom as he tries to find out if he will launch again this year.

“It was weird,” said Kershaw. “It was hard not to have baseball. I regret not going to the field every day. I miss the Dodger stadium. I didn’t know how much I would miss it, I think. This puts it all in perspective and we are not ready to stop anytime soon. We still love him. I miss it a lot. “

Kershaw, 32, entered this season with two years left on his contract, and some have questioned whether 2021 would be the last season of a Hall of Fame career that included an MVP and three Cy Young awards. It is no longer a thought for Kershaw as he adapts to life without baseball.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a month away from baseball, especially a month when you’re supposed to have it,” he said. “I’ve been injured before, but at least you’re still with the guys and at the clubhouse and you know you’re going to be playing at some point. It’s good for me to know how much I love him and I miss it when I don’t have it. ”

The Dodgers have won the NL West seven consecutive seasons and have qualified for the World Series in 2017 and 2018, but the feeling was different as Kershaw prepared for its franchise record on the ninth opening day on March 26. Not only was he healthier than he had been in years, but the Dodgers were also all-in to win. They traded coveted hopes Alex Verdugo, Jeter Downs and Connor Wong against the Boston Red Sox for 2018 MVP field player Mookie Betts, who will be a free agent next season, and former Cy Young Award winner David Price .

“It’s the most frustrating thing,” said Kershaw. “We brought in Mookie and David and exchanged very good talents to get them, so not having a season would be difficult.

“The Dodgers were built to win a world series every year that I’m here, but not having this chance this year with the talent we have would be frustrating. So I hope we can start something because we were very optimistic. “

Dodgers’ ace Clayton Kershaw celebrates his no-hitter in 2014 with his wife Ellen at Dodger Stadium. (Chris Carlson / Associated Press)

It is not known if there will be an MLB season and what form it will take. A much discussed plan would have all 30 teams quarantined in hotels in the Phoenix area and play games mainly in the spring training grounds without fans. Even if Kershaw would like a season, he is against a plan that would keep him away from his family for several months.

“We all want to play baseball. I understand that; I want to play baseball too, ”said Kershaw. “But there is something to do in the big leagues and you cannot compromise that. Playing in training stadiums in the spring and quarantining for months without your family and things like that, I don’t think that it is doable if you talk about doing it for four to five months.

“You just lose the product on the field because the guys are not in their natural element. We are all ready to take drastic measures to make it happen this season, but there are also some things that will affect the product on the field, and that’s what you have to pay attention to. “

Kershaw is a self-admitted baseball traditionalist, but he understands that “this season will be different from all the seasons we have encountered before.” He plays well without fans, shortens matches to seven innings and plays doubles, but is away from Ellen and their children – daughter Cali, 5, and son Charley, 3, and Cooper, 3 months.

“[Clayton] does his training and starts the first thing in the morning and right at lunch time is when he really becomes a full-time father, “said Ellen. “Clayton taught Cali how to ride a bike, and Charley is obsessed with all sports, so Clayton runs some sort of kids’ camp in our backyard most of the time, and we have Cooper. It is rare for a baseball player to meet their children every day. “

Kershaw built a gymnasium at his home in Dallas five years ago so he could be more at home during the off-season. This allowed him to continue training during this period of leave, but the biggest problem is to prepare without a definitive start date for the season.

“It is difficult to know how much to throw,” said Kershaw. “I think we, as the starting pitchers, are probably the most vulnerable in terms of being unprepared. I think position players and even relievers will tell you that it only takes two or three weeks to prepare. A starting pitcher must be formed. You need time. You cannot go from one round to six rounds. It was the hardest part for me. I’m sort of working on the idea that we could be back in June or July. ”

The Kershaws were scheduled to hold their annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose fundraising event on May 7 at Dodger Stadium, which benefits the Kershaw’s Challenge, their non-profit organization that seeks to serve vulnerable and at risk children in Los Angeles, Dallas. , Zambia and the Dominican Republic. The organization raised $ 2 million last year and has raised $ 12 million since its inception in 2012.

In order to raise funds in the absence of fundraising events, the Kershaws have committed to match every dollar donated until April 28, and Clayton pledged to zoom in on calls with 15 fans – five of whom will be selected on a hat; 10 others will have 10 minutes with him thanks to donations of $ 5,000.

What if the donation came from a fan of the San Francisco Giants who almost heckles Kershaw?

“I really thought about it,” he said. “I promised to be there for 10 minutes. The tone of the meeting depends on the person, but I will be there for 10 minutes. If they want to joke, we can do it. I have had my share of interesting conversations with fans, especially in San Fran. “

Kershaw doesn’t know when he’ll get a chance to chase a World Series title that has eluded the Dodgers for almost as long as he’s been alive. This season may be the team’s best chance, but if it’s not supposed to be, Kershaw doesn’t worry that it will tarnish his career.

“Inheritance is not that important to me, honestly,” said Kershaw. “It’s just not something I have ever focused on or really care about, what people will say about me 10, 15 or 20 years from now. But the things I do off the field, I know it’s going to have an impact on people. This baseball gift that was given to me allows me to make an impact on the lives of others, even when I don’t play baseball as much as I want to play right now. “