Projecting the Jets’ Draft feat. Greg McElroy

NFL Draft 2020 carries the sport conversation during the pandemic. Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be three days of 255 players selected and realizing their NFL dreams. To break down the Jets’ plans for the draft, we present a brand new episode of the “Gang’s All Here” podcast.

Brian Costello and I open the show in honor of the life of post-sports photographer Anthony Causi, who lost a courageous battle with the coronavirus, and Coz talks about his memories of working with him over the years. We then go into choice # 11 of the Jets in the repechage and break down who they could take. Coz thinks they’ll definitely go with an offensive lineman, and would take Andrew Thomas from Georgia if he’s still on the board. I think getting a # 1 wide receiver like Jerry Jeudy would be the move, but either decision makes sense for Gang Green.

We also review the other Jets draft choices while Coz makes his own draft.

Coz then welcomes Greg McElroy, the former Jets quarterback and current ESPN college football analyst. McElroy analyzes the strengths of the SEC that the Jets could think of: Thomas, Jedrick Willis Jr., Jeudy and Henry Ruggs. It breaks down whether it is more important for a QB to have weapons or a strong offensive line. McElroy is also looking at the 2012 Jets who “talk the talk” and discussed work at ESPN with former friends Mark Sanchez, Rex Ryan and Tim Tebow.

Subscribe to “Gang’s All Here” on Apple podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Stay tuned for the next episode of the podcast.