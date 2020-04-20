Pompeo and Barr criticize China for the arrest of the organizers of the demonstration

US speaks out against China after 15 pro-democracy activists and former Hong Kong lawmakers arrested for involvement in protests last year that left the city in a tense power struggle with the Party Chinese Communist in Beijing.

The arrests – which included two prominent politicians and a millionaire media mogul – marked the Communist government’s biggest crackdown since the start of the mass protests.

Among those detained were 81-year-old Martin Lee, founder of the Democratic Party and senior lawyer; publishing magnate Jimmy Lai, 71; and former legislator and lawyer Margaret Ng, 72.

Hong Kong police superintendent Lam Wing-ho told reporters that those arrested had been charged with organizing and participating in “illegal rallies” last summer and last fall. They are scheduled to go to court on May 18.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the arrests in a statement on Sunday, saying that “Beijing and its representatives in Hong Kong continue to take measures inconsistent with the commitments made in the joint Sino-British declaration.”

The statement, said Pompeo, included an obligation for Beijing to maintain “transparency, the rule of law, and guarantees that Hong Kong will continue to” enjoy a high degree of autonomy “.

Attorney General William Barr echoed Pompeo’s remarks in a similar statement on Sunday, condemning “the latest attack on the rule of law and the freedom of the people of Hong Kong”.

“These events show how the values ​​of the Chinese Communist Party are opposed to those which we share in the liberal Western democracies. These actions – as well as its malicious influence activity and industrial espionage here in the United States – demonstrate once again that the Chinese Communist Party cannot be trusted, “he said.

The Chinese foreign ministry rejected the criticism, saying it was an internal matter and that “foreign countries have no right to intervene.”

“WE. Politicians ignore the facts, distort the joint Sino-British declaration, use” transparency, the rule of law and a high degree of autonomy “as excuses to exonerate anti-China activists,” said a statement. Chinese. obtained by Bloomberg read: “The immoral behavior of collusion with anti-China activists in Hong Kong will be condemned by the international community.”

With post wires