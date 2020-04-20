Peyton Manning’s warning to Joe Burrow before the 2020 NFL Draft

Joe Burrow takes a step ahead of his rookie year by learning from one of the best – and statistically worst – how to do it.

The presumed No. 1 NFL draft pick, which begins Thursday with the first round, recently called Peyton Manning to choose his mind to be a freshman quarterback, Manning said Sunday. on ESPN. Before Burrow went to the Bengals with the first choice, the LSU product wanted to learn from Manning, who went to the Colts with the first choice in 1998.

“He called me about some of the things I tried to do as a rookie that he could possibly apply to his NFL career,” said Manning. “It looks like it’s going to be for the Cincinnati Bengals. What I said to him, “Look, Joe, if you’re the first choice in the NFL draft, you’re going to see a team that won first choice in the NFL draft. There are going to be holes. There’s a reason the Colts chose number one that year. There is a reason why the Bengals choose number one this year. “

Manning, who took over a Colts team that started a 3-13 season, then had a Hall of Fame career, winning five MVPs and two Super Bowls along the way. But he certainly took a few pieces in his first year under the center, throwing a record 28 record rookies in 1998.

“I launched 28 interceptions in my first year. It’s still an NFL record. If Joe wants to break this, I would agree with that, we would always be friends, ”joked Manning.

The Colts beat 3-13 again this season before Manning helped overturn the franchise.

Unless there is a shock, Burrow will take over a Bengals team that went 2-14 last season and has not won a playoff game since 1990. Like Manning before him, Burrow has just finished a very academic career successful in which he led LSU to a national championship. Navigating the NFL may not be as easy right away, Manning told him, but his rookie season will be important to his development.

“[Then-Colts coach] Jim Mora never pulled me out, “said Manning. “I learned some things in the fourth quarter of these breakouts about what it takes to be an NFL quarterback, and the following year we went from 3-13 to 13-3. It wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t hung up there and learned the ropes as a rookie, even if we did take a few bumps and bruises.

“So that’s what I tried to encourage Joe and all the other quarterbacks … that your rookie year is not the same as your last year in college. But if you learn how fast defensive backs are are, how fast you have to get rid of the ball, understand the defenses, you can become a better player and really move it forward the next year or two. “