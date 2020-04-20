Pence defends Trump’s call to ‘free’ states from foreclosure

Vice President Mike Pence defended President Trump’s calls to “free” states under house arrest orders amid protests against the measures, saying President wanted to encourage governors to “reopen safely” their savings.

“The American people know that no one in America wants to reopen this country more than President Donald Trump,” said Pence on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I can assure you that he will continue to encourage governors to find ways to allow Americans to return to work safely and responsibly.”

The vice president said Trump’s wishes were in line with those of most Americans, who are anxious for the economy to restart so that people can get back to work.

“What you see, I think, among the millions of Americans who have adopted these social distancing measures and made sacrifices is that they want their governors to find a way to re-open their savings responsibly and safely state, “he said.

On Friday, the president wrote in a series of tweets: “LIBERATE LE MINNESOTA”, “LIBÉRER LE MICHIGAN”, then “LIBÉRER LA VIRGINIE, and save your big 2nd amendment. It is under siege!”

Trump continued to speak again in favor of the protests during a briefing at the White House on Saturday, saying that some states were “unreasonable” with the lockdown directives and that “some of the governors got carried away.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam On Sunday, he urged the president not to “focus on the protests”, the country fighting the pandemic that has infected more than 735,000 Americans and killed more than 39,000.

“Our president has not been able to deliver tests, now he has chosen to focus on the protests, and now is not the time to demonstrate,” said Northam, a Democrat, on “the state Union “of CNN.

“Now is not the time to divide. It is time for leadership to stand up and show empathy, who will understand what is going on in our country with this pandemic, it is the moment of truth and it is time to bring people together. “

Meanwhile, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that she had to take “aggressive” action because her condition had the third highest rate of coronavirus death in the country.

“It is disproportionately damaging to our state and that is why we must take particularly aggressive action to protect people,” the Democrat said on CNN, adding that they were working.

“We see the curve start to flatten. And that means we save lives, ”she said.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, a Republican, said that encouraging protests against house arrest orders contradict administration directives for states to start opening businesses when they see a 14-day drop in the number of cases.

“I don’t think it helps to encourage protests and encourage people to go against the president’s own policy,” Hogan said on CNN.

He said his condition – like some others targeted by Trump – has not seen a decline in coronavirus infections.

“So to encourage people to go protest over the plans you just recommended on Thursday it just doesn’t make sense. We are sending completely contradictory messages to the governors and the people as if we should ignore the federal policy and federal recommendations, “said Hogan.

President of the Chamber Nancy Pelosi said it was “unfortunate” that the protesters rallied against the directives aimed at ensuring the safety of people.

“Test. Trace. Treatment. Shelter in place. And I think it’s unfortunate,” said Pelosi on “Fox News Sunday”. “But, you know, people will do what they do. But the fact is, we are all impatient. We all want to go out. But what they are doing is truly unfortunate. “

Pence, when he appeared on “Fox News Sunday,” was also questioned by host Chris Wallace about claims by health experts that the capacity for daily tests must drop to 500,000 before restrictions can be lifted. lifted.

“We believe that the tests that we have today across the country, once we have activated all the laboratories capable of testing coronavirus, are sufficient for a US state to pass to phase one” of the directives to reopen the White House, said the vice president.

“We will continue to collaborate fully with the governors of the country and health officials to increase and increase the number of tests, and we are convinced that we can have a sufficient number of tests to be able to reopen America”, a- he declared. added.