Pay cuts, time off could come to non-players

MLB should give teams more leeway with non-player staff contracts as the season remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The Athletic, the league will announce that as of May 1, it will suspend uniform employee contracts, which means that teams can remove employees or reduce the wages of non-players if they wish. Uniformed employees include the directors and coaches of the major and minor team leagues, some front office staff and scouts.

Teams are not required to take action against these contracts, but this gives them more financial options when the games are not being played.

The Braves, Phillies and Giants are among the teams that said they would pay their employees until May 31. The MLB itself, according to ESPN, has said it will pay its employees for the month of May, while Commissioner Rob Manfred and senior employees will see their wages. reduced by 35% on average.

Like players’ contracts, the UEC deal allows the commissioner to withhold wages in the event of a national emergency – something President Trump said in March. The MLB and the players have already reached an agreement on how their wages will be paid as the pandemic continues.

The MLB, which suspended its season on March 12, continues to discuss many plans – including one in which all games will be played in Arizona or Florida – as it seeks to resume play in one form or another.